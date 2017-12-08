Saudi Arabia hosts first all-women music concert by Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji

Lebanese singer, Hiba Tawaji, performed at the King Fahd Cultural Center. (Source: @hibatawaji/ Twitter) Lebanese singer, Hiba Tawaji, performed at the King Fahd Cultural Center. (Source: @hibatawaji/ Twitter)

In the recent past, Saudi Arabia has taken up the task to change its image before the world. After the historic decision to lift the ban on women driving in the country, the Arab nation hosted its first ever all-women music concert in Riyadh.

Lebanese singer, Hiba Tawaji, who rose to fame from the hit musical show, The Voice, performed in the Saudi capital on Wednesday (December 6) at the King Fahd Cultural Center on her first visit to the country. Sans a headscarf, Tawaji, wearing a black shimmery Ellie Saab gown, was elated to see the turnout and was overjoyed seeing how excited the crowd was. “After one of my songs, I yelled ‘girl power.’ I felt honoured to be one of the first females to sing in a public concert in Saudi Arabia,” she told the Arab News.

يا زينكم 💗 #Riyadh

Thank you for an unforgettable evening, you gave me wings ! I love you all ! #مين_اللي_بيختار pic.twitter.com/ms68Pc3dgM — Hiba Tawaji🕯 (@hibatawaji) December 6, 2017

Thank you for your hospitality & for trusting me 🙏🏻 All the best always ! http://t.co/gSTbfreewi — Hiba Tawaji🕯 (@hibatawaji) December 8, 2017

This is one of the unforgettable nights that reminds me why I sing & why music is a message when it moves people & becomes their voice. The voice of the women who want to dream & who deserve to fly & soar! Thank u for ur hospitality & amazing spirit. Keep shining 🌟#SaudiWomen pic.twitter.com/ySmUEaxjRu — Hiba Tawaji🕯 (@hibatawaji) December 7, 2017

According to earlier reports by the Arab News, tickets for the show had sold out days before the final day of her performance. Nujood Mohammed, a translator and fan of Hiba, came alone to attend the concert. “The organizing was amazing, and I just love Hiba!” Reports stress how women from all across the kingdom had come in big groups to attend the show and many were there on their own.

Videos and photos of her performance have created a huge buzz on Twitter and many are excited that finally, the women in the country are enjoying their freedom.

This concert in Saudi Arabia by a female performer – one wearing no head covering – would have been almost unimaginable until recently. And it comes shortly after a concert by @Yanni in KSA with a mixed male and female audience in attendance. http://t.co/9SpELFkVFL — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) December 7, 2017

THANK YOU for the unforgettable night. I had the best time ever!!! everyone sang along with you!! you BLESSED us!!! i LOVE YOU!! @hibatawaji pic.twitter.com/73rFWvKWeW — L (@brokenunfixabIe) December 6, 2017

#هبه_طوجي أنا بدّي طير 🕊

هالإنسانه تجنن خلاص وقعت في غرامها حتى صوتها وروحها مثلها يجننون 😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7lBGYtOehe — فولاذيه 🕊 (@zooztox) December 6, 2017

@hibatawaji You are amazing, We wish more concerts in Saudi Arabia.

i love you so much ♥️. pic.twitter.com/7TzK6o1RLA — رهف‌. (@Rali9_) December 6, 2017

Saudi Arabia follows a strict guardianship system, and the concert highlights how Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reforms are changing life for Saudis, especially women. Usually, a male family member — the father, husband or brother — must grant permission to a woman, but under new reforms apart from driving, women will be allowed in stadiums to watch matches for the first time, starting next year.

