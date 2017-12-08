Top Stories

Saudi Arabia hosts first all-women music concert by Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji

Tickets for the show had sold out days before the final day of Hiba Tawaji's performance. According to reports, women from all across the kingdom had come in big groups to attend the show and many were there on their own.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2017 10:23 pm
hiba tawaji, saudi arabia, riyadh, saudi all women music concert, saudi women freedom, saudi women concert, hiba tawaji saudi show, saudi first women concert, lifestyle news, arts news, indian express Lebanese singer, Hiba Tawaji, performed at the King Fahd Cultural Center. (Source: @hibatawaji/ Twitter)
Top News

In the recent past, Saudi Arabia has taken up the task to change its image before the world. After the historic decision to lift the ban on women driving in the country, the Arab nation hosted its first ever all-women music concert in Riyadh.

Lebanese singer, Hiba Tawaji, who rose to fame from the hit musical show, The Voice, performed in the Saudi capital on Wednesday (December 6) at the King Fahd Cultural Center on her first visit to the country. Sans a headscarf, Tawaji, wearing a black shimmery Ellie Saab gown, was elated to see the turnout and was overjoyed seeing how excited the crowd was. “After one of my songs, I yelled ‘girl power.’ I felt honoured to be one of the first females to sing in a public concert in Saudi Arabia,” she told the Arab News.

According to earlier reports by the Arab News, tickets for the show had sold out days before the final day of her performance. Nujood Mohammed, a translator and fan of Hiba, came alone to attend the concert. “The organizing was amazing, and I just love Hiba!” Reports stress how women from all across the kingdom had come in big groups to attend the show and many were there on their own.

Videos and photos of her performance have created a huge buzz on Twitter and many are excited that finally, the women in the country are enjoying their freedom.

Saudi Arabia follows a strict guardianship system, and the concert highlights how Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reforms are changing life for Saudis, especially women. Usually, a male family member — the father, husband or brother — must grant permission to a woman, but under new reforms apart from driving, women will be allowed in stadiums to watch matches for the first time, starting next year.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 08: Latest News