Laugh Lines

The popular image of the artist as a self-important blowhard, spouting incomprehensible theory and politics, is an ill-deserved one. It turns out that, while stand-up comics and humour writers have wrung much mirth out of the absurdities of daily life, artists are not far behind. To understand, all one needs to do is walk into “Sub-Plots: Laughing in Vernacular”, a group exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Mumbai. Presented by the NGMA in association with Sakshi Gallery, the show highlights the various ways — all leavened with humour — in which artists pose a challenge to established ways of seeing.

According to curator Meena Vari, the show draws on the folk and popular traditions of India that have always used the perspective of the little man to take the big man down a peg or two. “That’s why the show is called ‘Sub-Plots,’” she says, “It’s about all the these little attempts to derail the main narrative.” The show — which has works from 24 artists, ranging from painting to photography to sculpture and installation — covers six decades of Indian art history.

Vari conceived the show two years ago when she realised that many artists were making works that had a definitely humourous point of view. Specifically, however, she attributes the germination of the idea to an encounter with Vivek Vilasini’s Vernacular Chants series. “He took a series of photos of Gandhi statues in small towns and villages, and in none of these did the statues actually resemble Gandhi,” she says. The absurd mismatch between Gandhi’s recognition as a national icon and persistence of local artists in bestowing on him the face of somebody else infused the works with a humour that Vari knew had to be explored more deeply.

The idea was fuelled further by an encounter with Anup Mathew Thomas’s Hereinafter, which explored the frequently bizarre ways in which people dealt with the question of death, such as staging and photographing one’s own funeral. “Sub-Plots” uses multiple ways to land the punchline. With some works, such as Still Chewing by Siddharth Kararwal, the humour sneaks up on the viewer who, looking at the dangling statue of Queen Victoria that is stuck to a massive piece of chewing gum, realises that the joke is on those who continue to nurse a colonial hangover.

Other works, such as Atul Dodiya’s Anarkali and Seventy Two Idiots — featuring portraits on which the artist has doodled moustaches, moles, fangs and more — are immediately funny in the way that our favourite knock-knock jokes are. Then there are those which wink at and nudge the viewer, such as Surendran Nair’s The Peacock that Often Bursts into Tears, besides Throwing a Tantrum or Two Every Now and Then. Others, such as Bhupen Khakhar’s He Took Enima Five Times A Day, which challenge how we define the appropriateness or acceptability of certain kinds of humour.

