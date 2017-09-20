Kolkata street lit up with ‘longest’ alpana

Around 400 people in the city recently came together to create the longest Alpona in Kolkata’s Lake Road.(Source: Patha Paul/Indian Express) Around 400 people in the city recently came together to create the longest Alpona in Kolkata’s Lake Road.(Source: Patha Paul/Indian Express)

Residents at Lake Road woke up on Tuesday morning to a breath-taking view as an entire 1.2 km stretch in their area was a canvas of colours. Organised by Samaj Sebi Sangha Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee, over 320 government art college students took less than 24 hours to draw this alpana. “This was a joint initiative taken by Pantaloons and Samaj Sebi Sangha to draw India’s longest alpana. They started the work at 10 am on Monday morning till about 5 am Tuesday. Right from Sarat Bose Road crossing till Vivekananda Park, the entire Lake Road has been decorated,” said Chandan Basu, treasurer, Samaj Sebi Sangha.

The oil paints used in the initiative is expected to last for at least three months. Bengal film actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and theatre-personality Chandan Sen inaugurated the alpana on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the Samaj Sebi Sangha’s Durga puja pandal on September 21.

The plan received co-operation from the Kolkata Police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which had given its permission to use the road for puja. The road was divided into stretches and each was closed for traffic when work was in progress.

“We had also informed the residents of that area about our plan. When work was in progress in one segment, we had made proper arrangements for residents of that particular segment to park their cars and take feeder roads. So there was no traffic hassle in the area,” Basu added.

“This has never been done before. We wanted to do something unique this year and this initiative has been received well. Today it rained in the city and colours have partially faded in some parts of the road which will be taken care of in next few days,” said Arijit Moitra, general secretary of Samaj Sebi Sangha.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App