Back to the Future

On Wednesday evening, the 108-day Kochi-Muziris Biennale drew to a close with the music of popular Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge and an opening act by Suraj Mani and The Tattva Trip. While the large crowd thumped to their music, the biggest announcement was of the appointment of Delhi-based artist Anita Dube as the curator of the fourth edition of the Biennale, which will take place in 2018-19.

“It is a matter of great honour and pride for the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) to have Anita Dube as the curator of Kochi Muziris Biennale 2018. She is one of the most respected artists of our country. She is renowned for her conceptually-rich, politically-charged works,” said foundation secretary and co-founder of the Biennale Riyas Komu. He added, “Anita’s selection not only reinforces our commitment to having artists at the helm, but also our mission to address contemporary social-political-cultural concerns. Anita is a strong proponent of making art accessible to the public through effective political and social engagement. This is precisely what the Biennale tries to do.” In the audience, Dube prepared to take on the mantle. She stated, “It is an honour and a very big challenge to be declared curator of this wonderful platform. I am delighted that the jurors thought I can deliver. I accept the responsibility with excitement and humility. It is early days yet and my thoughts will no doubt undergo several changes going forward, but I view this as an opportunity to do something special.”

Known for her thought-provoking and conceptual works that reference Indian tradition and discuss contemporary concerns, Dube has often experimented with varied mediums in her own practice — from industrial materials such as foam and wire to textural beads and velvet as well as dentures and bones. The found objects attain a new meaning in her work, and one of her oft-used mediums is the ceramic eyes of idols of Hindu deities. Having completed her Masters in Art Criticism from MS University, Baroda, she was a part of the Indian Radical Painters and Sculptors Association, and has never shied away from expressing her opinion, through art and otherwise. If in October 2015, she was one of the signatories to a petition that condemned the attacks on writers in India and supported authors who had returned their Sahitya Akademi awards; at the 2016 India Art Fair, she responded to caste discrimination by paying a tribute to BR Ambedkar, and also discussed the political debate on cow slaughter in her work. “An artist has to respond to what is happening, and what is happening is tragic,” she had said in an interview to The Indian Express.

The Biennale, perhaps, will be one of her biggest experiments. The first woman artist selected for the role, she will succeed Sudarshan Shetty, who was most applauded for making the platform more inclusive by inviting theatrepersons, musicians, poets and writers as well. Apart from familiar faces from the white cube space, the Biennale had Chilean poet Raúl Zurita, Malayalam litterateur Anand, author Sharmistha Mohanty, theatre artistes Anamika Haksar and Kalakshetra Manipur, among others. Last week the event also saw performances by stalwarts such as Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna and Kathakali artiste Kalamandalam Gopi.

KMB co-founder Bose Krishnamachari said, “Anita’s sensitivity towards materials, incorporating everyday objects derived from informal, craft and industrial sources and spaces, is profound. As is her wordplay and use of mediums, gestures and imageries — all of which will make for varied experiences and resonances in a space as adaptive and accommodating as the Biennale. Her oeuvre features both knowledgeable consideration and skillful melding of the sensibilities and styles of abstractions with real, contemporary concerns. This will, doubtless, be reflected in her curatorial vision.” Krishnamachari and Komu had established the Kochi Biennale Foundation in 2010. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, in its fourth edition, saw a footfall of nearly six lakh. Speaking at the closing ceremony, AK Balan, Kerala Minister for Culture, Parliamentary Affairs, Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes and Law, stated, “The face of Kochi and Kerala has been changed over the past three editions of the Biennale.” The Kerala government has announced that Aspinwall House will be made a permanent venue of the Biennale. “The Biennale has been influential to the local communities. This is one of the reasons why we have decided to increase our support for this art event,” said Kerala Tourism Minister Shri Kadakampally Surendran.

A participant in the first edition of the Biennale, that took place in 2012-13, this time Dube will be at the helm. Though the event has never officially set limitations for its artists, the question is, will Dube initiate even more radical changes and push the boundaries further?

