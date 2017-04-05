In Memoriam: Kishori Amonkar

Girija Devi, vocalist

Meri Kishori rani chali gayi. For an artiste of her stature, with vocal chords that were blessed by Goddess Saraswati herself, her death has left the world of music deserted. I was four years older to her and she would come, sit with me and pull my cheeks with love and say, appaji, chalo, ghar chaliye. My younger sister, I will miss my Kishori rani. She was undoubtedly the queen of Hindustani classical music. When it came to the throw and the power of her voice, not even many men could come close to that.

Begum Parveen Sultana, vocalist

I heard the news right before my namaz and it broke my heart. This is a death that no one was expecting. She was singing till last week. When I think of her, I think of excellence. I have been so lucky that she would make me sit in front of her and listen to me. Not many people had the honour of being asked to sing for her. She had asked me to sing on her 80th birthday in Pune and I remember the affection she showered on me that day. Dilshad sahab (Khan) and I will miss her immensely.

Ustad Rashid Khan, vocalist

I know that whoever comes to earth must also go but it is sad that great artistes are leaving us so frequently. She had aged but Kishoriji was performing right till the end. I remember she had organised a baithak for 200-300 people once and sat all through my performance. She used to call me beta. This itself was a compliment because Kishoriji was very strict about singing. Music was her life, it was what she lived with. May the almighty grant peace to her soul.

Pandit Satish Vyas, santoor player

Her demise is a colossal loss for the entire music world. Only once in centuries is such an artiste born whose singing is so spiritual, and voice so serene. One could hear her for hours and, with eyes closed, get transported to a different world and meditate. I was very fortunate and blessed that she treated me like her son. In fact, I remember in May 1979 she could not attend my wedding and then she called me after a few days and said I would like to sing to celebrate your marriage. So our family organised a classical music evening on July 15, 1979, at RA Podar College in Matunga. My guruji Pandit Shivkumar Sharma performed and then Kishori tai. I will never forget that evening, she sang raga Miya ki Malhar followed by Sur-Malhar so beautifully that even today her swaras are ringing in my ears. Her feet were swollen, as she had hurt her foot that very morning. In spite of the pain, she delivered an unforgettable performance. She led her life with certain principles and adhered to them till her last breath. This is a great personal loss and I pray to god that may her soul rest in peace. I am sure she will always remain alive through her music.

Meeta Pandit, vocalist

I am stunned after hearing about the sudden demise of Kishori Amonkarji — the epitome of highly creative and stylised khayal gayaki. She created her unique style and touched the hearts of people. This was a gayaki that indicated that in the field of arts, it is creativity that rules. As a kid when I heard her at a concert at Delhi’s Kamani auditorium, I was swept away. What a voice! Her embellished way of singing, her approach to a note, touched the heart. I pay my humble tributes to the legend and pray that the pursuit for excellence be carried forward by her disciples.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now