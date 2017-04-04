Latest News
  • Kishori Amonkar no more: Lata Mangeshkar, Shankar Mahadevan and music fraternity mourn passing away of Hindustani classical vocalist

Music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan echoed the loss expressed by many, also saying that “her music will live on forever”.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 4, 2017 1:43 am
kishori amonkar, kishori amonkar death, kishori amonkar died, shankar mahadevan, lata mangeshkar, devendra phadnavis, shweta pandit, kishori amonkar musician, kishori amonkar concert, kishori amonkar songs, indian classical musician, india news RIP Padma Vibhushan Kishori Amonkar, lovingly called Kishori Tai.

Gaanaswaraswati Kishori Amonkar died on April 3, at her home in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi. According to reports, she passed away peacefully in her sleep at 9.30pm after having her dinner. A leading singer of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana, Amonkar was born in Mumbai in 1932, and was trained by her mother the late, great Mogubai Kurdikar.

Amonkar recently performed at the Bhilwara group classical musical festival at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium, and was particularly known for her contribution and innovation in the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana of music, and her distinctive style of khayal gayiki as well as thumri and bhajan.

Soon after the news of her death was known, many took to social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to express their sorrow, especially those from the music fraternity and her ardent listeners. Among them was renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who tweeted, “‪Mujhe abhi abhi pata chala ki mahan shastriya gayika Kishori amonkar ji ka swargwas hua,ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Wo ek asaadharan gayika thi.Unke jaane se shastriya sangeet jagat ki bahut haani hui hai.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de (I just found out that the great classical singer Kishori Amonkar ji has passed away, and I am very saddened by the news. She was an extraordinary singer. With her passing, the world of classical music has suffered a great loss. May her soul rest in peace).”

Singer Shweta Pandit tweeted, “Gaan Saraswati #KishoriAmonkar Ji your voice, your hardwork, your devotion 🎶 rest in peace”, while Shankar Mahadevan echoed the loss expressed by many, saying that “her music will live on forever”.

Amonkar had been awarded the Padma Bhushan (1987) and the Padma Vibhushan (2002) for an exemplary career. She was also a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1985.

Here are others who have taken to Twitter to mourn the passing away of Kishori Tai.

 

