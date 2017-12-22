Kadak Badshahi 2.0 to focus on student-powered movements in Ahmedabad

Danseuse Mallika Sarabhai is one of the creators of Kadak Badshahi. (Source: Express archives) Danseuse Mallika Sarabhai is one of the creators of Kadak Badshahi. (Source: Express archives)

Kadak Badshahi — a play premiered three years back, telling the story of the 600-year-old history of Ahmedabad through its various periods beginning with the foundation in the pre-Mughal era through the Mughal, British, textile mill era, and the various modern movements, is back in its second edition with a bigger cast, tongue-in-cheek political commentary and new characters.

To be staged at the Shreyas Foundation amphitheatre next month, as Kadak Badshahi 2.0, it will stress more on the student-powered movements like Navnirman Andolan and like its earlier version, feature real life players in the city’s history, in its narrative.

Danseuse Mallika Sarabhai, who is one of the creators of Kadak Badshahi, said, “Our greatest challenge is to create the new experience. We are transforming a three-year-old show and are ensuring that the experience of the audience in the Shreyas amphitheatre is mesmerising. Natrani, which was our older venue is an intimate space which has many advantages. But here we will be using a massive amphitheater.”

The new version of the play will showcase various stories from Ahmedabad celebrating the city’s history and culture. The visual treat will take place from January 18 to February 1 every night at 8.30 pm. Sarabhai, who has worded Kadak Badshahi along with Nisarg Trivedi also said that the history of Ahmedabad “will not be presented in an apolitical manner”.

“There is a lot of tongue-in-cheek political commentary like it has been in the other versions. We cannot reveal all the details now but there will be many new scenes and characters in the 2.O version,” said Sarabhai.

New actors include Professor Arthur Duff, who is the area chair for furniture design at CEPT university, radio jockey and actor Devaki, folk singer Aditya Gadhvi and comedian and actor Ojas Rawal.

“I have no idea what role I am playing. No one here knows which character they are playing. We will all get to know soon. I got a call from Mallika and that was it. This will be my first performance and it is a new frontier for me and I will do it. I will balance between my work and rehearsals as this will demand a lot of time and I am looking forward to it,” said Duff.

Commenting on the exclusion of women and Adivasi characters in the history of the city Devaki said, “There are many women who have contributed to the history of the city and not many people know about them. In Kadak we will be bringing their stories along with stories of Adivasis who have fought for the city.”

Talking about new elements in Kadak Badshahi 2.O Yadavan Chandran said, “ In the new version we have a longer piece on the Navnirman Movement. In the previous versions it was only for a few minutes but this time it is about 10 minutes. We want people to remember the students movement and how it found its roots in Ahmedabad.”

Manishi Jani, one of the participants in the Navnirman Movement, who has been playing himself in the previous versions of Kadak said, “This time also I am playing myself but we might be possibly bringing in other movements which have happened in Ahmedababd in the past. I will get to know that as soon as we start rehearsals.”

Padma Shri award winning architect BV Doshi who has played the role of a narrator in the previous version said, “I will be doing a similar role and talking about the heritage of the city. The play will also look into the pols and stories around it. The pols should not only be remembered but also replicated and through this play we will be able to tell people about the rich legacy around the pols.”

The money that will be raised in the shows will be used for the rebuilding of Natrani– a venue in Darpan Academy which is hub of national and international arts.

THE BIRTH OF KADAK BADSHAHI

Kadak Badshahi, which takes its name after the description of the ubiquitous cup of tea, has roots in a celebration of Ahmedabad’s 600th birthday by members of Darpana Academy of Performing Arts in 2010, called ‘600 not out’. In this event actors would read poems (popular and not popular ones) on Ahmedabad while painters would paint as the poems were read. Kadak Badshahi was a part of the larger event. The entire event lasted for 3 days and was performed in Natrani.

In 2015, the directors Nisarg Trivedi, Mallika Sarabhai and Yadavan Chandran reconstructed the play which ran 3 seasons and still had people asking for more. Over 100 actors from Ahmedabad came together for Kadak Badshahi.

“Ahmedabad is famous for its chai. And when there were mills in the city, chai became popular with people and tea vendors gave various names to it. One of it was Kadak Badshahi chai and we used it as a metaphor for the people of Ahmedabad. The idea of the play is to celebrate the lesser known people who have shaped the city of Ahmedabad. Everyone speaks about Ahmed Shah or Manek baba but not many know about the mill workers who got reforms or students who brought a revolution,” said Nisarg Trivedi.

Kadak Badshahi 2.O according to Trivedi is a new package and has more stories of people who are an integral part of the city.

