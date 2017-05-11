Not just Justin Bieber, these iconic international bands have rocked Mumbai earlier (see videos)

Do you know which bands have performed in Mumbai earlier? (Source: File Photo) Do you know which bands have performed in Mumbai earlier? (Source: File Photo)

He came. He performed. He slayed – in both senses of the word, if you’ve been keeping up with all the controversies. It’s just been one day that Mumbaikars woke up to singer and songwriter Justin Bieber setting the stage on fire with his live concert. From Baby, Baby, Baby to Sorry… the chants echoed long after he left. No, not literally, it’s the song lyrics. (Pun intended!) Some showered their love, while others expressed their disliking, but he did send the nation tapping their feet to his tracks.

Well, he left his imprint on the minds of many, but he’s not the only one to do so. The city of dreamers has witnessed the glory of a lot of other iconic international bands too. From Michael Jackson to Roger Waters and Guns N’ Roses — they’ve all been here. Not to forget the hysteria of Coldplay last year! Take a look at some of the iconic bands that have performed in Mumbai over the decades.

THE POLICE (1980)

As early as 1980, the English new wave band formed in London played in then Bombay. Sources say that around 500 people attended the concert. Buzz is also that The Police became the first British rock band to play in India!

BRYAN ADAMS (1994)

Mesmerising the crowd with his tracks, Bryan Adams performed in Mumbai in 1994 at Brabourne stadium.

DEEP PURPLE (1995)

Pioneers of heavy metal and modern hard rock, the English rock band formed in Hertford in 1968, performed at Andheri sport complex on April 8, 1995 in Mumbai.

MICHAEL JACKSON (1996)

The King of Pop promised to perform in India. Keeping his word, he visited the nation and enthralled the audience with his first and only performance on October 30 in 1996 at the Andheri Sports Complex.

ROGER WATERS (2007)

Listening to Comfortably Numb can still send goosebumps down most of our spines. Do you know that the co-founder of Pink Floyd visited India in 2007? Yes, the English singer, songwriter, bassist, and composer won hearts with his live performance in Mumbai.

SCORPIONS (2007)

Making the crowd berserk with hits like Rock You Like a Hurricane and Wind of Change, The Scorpions performed in Mumbai in 2008 as part of their Humanity Tour to promote their album Humanity Hour.

IRON MAIDEN (2008)

The British heavy metal band formed in Leyton, East London, in 1975 rocked Mumbai in 2008 with their lively hits.

PORCUPINE TREE (2009)

Popular for their song Lazarus, the English rock band formed by musician Steven Wilson performed at the annual cultural festival of IIT Bombay, Mood Indigo, in 2010!

GUNS N’ ROSES (2012)

One of the classic iconic bands, Guns N’ Roses has also performed in Mumbai! The band toured India in 2012, and performed live in Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi.

MUTEMATH (2013)

Alternative rock band Mutemath stole the show at Blue Frog with their live performance venue in Mumbai in 2013.

COLDPLAY (2016)

From Fix You to Hymn of the Weekend, Coldplay created a music mania with their tracks. And, as they crooned Channa Mereya and Maa Tujhe Salaam with AR Rahman, it called for one of the unforgettable moments among live concerts in India!

JUSTIN BIEBER (2017)

And now, India had the pleasure of the 23-year-old singer entertaining them with his songs in Mumbai too!

The craze of Bieber hasn’t even ended, and there’s already good news for music lovers saying that Ed Sheeran will be in Mumbai on November 19! Can’t wait for the singer now. Which band would you like to see next?

