Jaspal Bhatti Humour Festival 2017: ‘There’s nothing like a combination of patriotism and humour’

Comedian Jo Bath performs at the Jaspal Bhatti Humour Festival at Tagore theatre in Chandigarh on Saturday. Jasbir Malhi Comedian Jo Bath performs at the Jaspal Bhatti Humour Festival at Tagore theatre in Chandigarh on Saturday. Jasbir Malhi

From Chandigarh’s gheri route to the brand-conscious Punjabis, mothers to marriage, Indian roads to Indian politicians, airlines to restaurants…the jokes continued uninterrupted on the second day of the ‘Jaspal Bhatti Humour Festival 2017’. Stand-up comedians Amit Tandon, Atul Khatri and Jeeveshu Ahluwalia asked the audience to “brush up their English”, as they humoured one and all present in the audience.

“I got lucky in life, as my father was an Air Force officer and I was married to a man who was the king of comedy. There’s nothing like a combination of patriotism and humour, and today I remember how it was so heartening to entertain our Indian soldiers at the Line of Control last year. Now, we hope to take the humour festival to our troops and entertain them,” said Savita Bhatti.

Also screened at the Festival was a short film, ‘Story of a Story’, which Jaspal Bhatti had scripted on the Indian soldier.

“It shows his seriousness as a comedian. He never lived to see it and it is about a soldier who is martyred in the Kargil war and his medal is stolen and the police refuses to lodge an FIR,” added Savita.

The last day of the festival will feature acts by Sunil Grover (of Guthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati fame), Sunil Pal, and Savita Bhatti.