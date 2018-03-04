Jaspal Bhatti Humor Festival: Three days of laughathon ends with play by Flop Show cast

Kartikey Raj and group perform at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18, Chandigarh, Saturday. Express Kartikey Raj and group perform at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18, Chandigarh, Saturday. Express

Written by Anup Tripathi

Jaspal Bhatti Humor Festival concluded on Sunday with a play, Chowki No. 10, which got back the cast of Jaspal Bhatti’s Flop Show on stage at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh.

Day One of the three-day festival saw national comedians like Chandan Prabhakar, first runner-up of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3, amuse audience with his observations of Punjab and Punjabi way of life, besides mimicry of Bollywood stars like Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal, and Shyam Rangeela adding to the tempo of the Thursday evening. Binnu Dhillon came up with a Punjabi version of Koffee with Karan, besides going down the memory lane, talking about the great influence that Bhatti had on his life and work. Day One also saw Maheep Singh, Parvinder Singh and Manpreet perform Sanu Ki, drawing the attention of the audience to the “typical Punjabi mindset”.

On Day Two of the festival, Jaspreet Singh and Aditi Mittal, the only woman stand-up comedian of the festival, set the stage for the evening. The acts were followed by two skits by Kartikey Raj and his group. Raj had won India’s Best Dramebaaz with an act dedicated to Bhatti.

