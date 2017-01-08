Japanese photographer makes adorable hats for his cats, but the real heroes are the furry balls

To make it even funnier, Yamazaki adds cool captions and takes it to a whole new level. (Source: Ryo Yamazaki/ Instagram) To make it even funnier, Yamazaki adds cool captions and takes it to a whole new level. (Source: Ryo Yamazaki/ Instagram)

No matter how much we love our furry friends, their shedding of too much hair often leaves us bristling. No matter how much you clean– be it your sofa or your dress, their mane is an unavoidable part of a pet owner’s life.

So, what do you do with all the accumulated fur after brushing your pet? Do you throw it away? Well, you could take inspiration from this Japanese photographer who has taken Instagram by storm by creating adorable hats for his feline friends, made from their own fur!

Ryo Yamazaki, a talented photographer based in Tokyo and the owner of three adorable Scottish Folds named Nya, Maru, and Mugi, likes clicking his pets in candid moments. But what makes his pictures stand out from the rest are their unusual and quirky accessories.

He collects all the fur his beloved moggies have shed–eight-year-old grey tabby Nya, a six-year-old white Maru and Mugi, a one-year-old ginger cat, and creates different coloured furballs. Later he transforms these in different shaped hats, and even recently made one inspired by Trump-hair!

With over 53,000 followers on Instagram, people are not only mesmerised by his creativity but also wonder how he gets the furry souls pose so candidly, and if we may add, they are quite poised and have great panache.

To make it even funnier, Yamazaki adds cool captions and takes it to a whole new level. He recently posted a photo, where one of his cats wears a dome-shaped hat and another a triangular one, and asked if anyone has seen the Taj Mahal and the Pyramid at the same time? And to celebrate the New Year, as 2017 is the year of Rooster according to the Chinese calendar, he made his cat wear a rooster-themed hat.

Yamazaki may be a cool creator, but certainly, the little munchkins are the real stars!

Are you inspired to make some furry hats for your pets?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd