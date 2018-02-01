Rift Zones

Anna Funder Anna Funder

The body of her work — in particular, her much-feted non-fiction book, Stasiland: Stories from Behind the Berlin Wall (2003), accounts of members of the East Germany’s state security service and those who opposed them, and her award-winning novel, All That I Am (2012), inspired by the lives of Jewish Germans, who fled to London before World War II and tried to raise alarm about Hitler — might have acquired heft from their historical antecedents, but Australian author Anna Funder is not really interested in history for its own sake. “I’m interested in what it is to be human, and in how humans have wielded and resisted power over one another. I’m especially interested in how and why some people do the right thing in circumstances where to do so is very dangerous for them. Why do humans have such a conscience? What is the price of following or not following it? So telling stories that have really happened is hugely exciting as an exploration of this almost unbelievable facet of the human animal… Though I am making art from life, I’m also honouring those real lives — or that’s the aim, anyway,” says Funder, 51, who is in India to participate in literature festivals in Kolkata and Jaipur.

As someone who has lived and worked across continents — in cities as different as Melbourne, Berlin, Paris and New York — and having worked briefly as an international human rights lawyer before she turned to full-time writing, the idea of home, refuge, memory and exile have been recurring themes in Funder’s work. “…I like to have the sense of the contours of the culture I live within; to know that certain things — assumptions about food, or justice or gender relations or even the length and depth of conversations — are just assumptions everyone in that culture is making. Not any kind of absolute truth or ‘rightness’; just one way of being,” says the writer whose last work was a novella, The Girl with the Dogs (2015), based loosely on Anton Chekhov’s The Lady with the Dog.

Which is why when she moved to New York, where she lived for over three years before moving back to Sydney with her husband and three children in 2015, she would make wonderful friends and have a “terrific” experience, but she would also be privy to its disparities. “My experience of the US, which was mainly New York city, is that it’s a glittering, wonderful first-world veneer over a third-world city. More than half the residents live below the poverty line; it’s a culture of begging for tips. There’s no universal healthcare. People are very vulnerable. If (US President Donald) Trump weren’t the mentally and spiritually impoverished person he is, he would be able to see the sh***ole in his own country and do something about it,” she says, in reference to President Trump’s dig at some African nations, Haiti and El Salvador earlier this month.

Funder, who is currently working on a new novel and a collection of non-fiction pieces, had spoken out against gender disparity in literary awards and the gendered assessment of work and life that female writers face, earlier in her career. The #metoo campaign, she says, therefore, struck a chord with her. “I think it is epochal and I hope that its effects last, for western women and for women elsewhere, too. I was utterly elated by it, it made me feel that a huge, unspeakable and insidious force had been outed. I hope that it will mean, at the very least, that my daughters will never feel shamed or frightened into silence if they are sexually harassed. In the workplace, this kind of sexual violence, harassment and intimidation of women is a way of keeping us away from the power and the money,” she says.

