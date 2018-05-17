It’s Play Time for Kids in the Capital

Children at a workshop conducted by Looking Glass Project Children at a workshop conducted by Looking Glass Project

Umang Children’s Theatre Workshop

Founded by Rekha Jain in 1979, Umang focuses on introducing children to the expression, enjoyment and education of theatre. One of the unique characteristics of Umang is that it is a platform for children from different socioeconomic backgrounds to interact and work together at theatre games, art and craft, speaking skills and creating a play, which will be staged on June 8. The trainer is Harish Verma, who has been working with Umang for more than 20 years.

Who: 7-14 years

Where: Children’s Recreation Centre, Bharati Artists’ Colony, Vikas Marg

When: May 21 to June 7

How much: Rs 2,000

Contact: 9818492799, 9818215678

Summer School by Actor Factor

A 10-day multidisciplinary programme, the Summer School is geared towards allied art forms of theatre such as Kalaripayattu, puppetry, visual arts, clowning, dance and movement. The group, Actor Factor, aims to guide children to overcome shyness and stage-fright; be more confident on stage and in life; develop unique flair for problem-solving and empower them to self-express with autonomy. There will be a performance at the end of the programme.

Who: 8-12 years

Where: Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place

When: May 25 to June 3

How much: Rs 10,500

Contact: 9971819966

Looking Glass Project

Some of Delhi’s finest theatre performers, Bikram Ghosh, Kriti Pant and Neel Chaudhuri of Tadpole Repertory, take students through the immersive experiences in the craft of making theatre. They have had a “tremendous year of learning” themselves and look forward to taking participants on a journey of “consciousness of their bodies, minds, creativity and agency”. Participants may work with material ranging from furniture to found objects, build environment and characters from egg-cartons, cardboard boxes, newspaper, plastic bottles, old rags and art supplies, or use theatre games and exercises to build group dynamics before learning to evolve and tell stories.

Name of the workshop: Sea of Stories

Who: 5-8 years

Where: Panchsheel Park/Hauz Khas

When: May 21 to June 2

How much: Rs 5,000

Name of the workshop: Theatre Machine

Who: 13-16 years

Where: Panchsheel Park/Hauz Khas

When: June 4 to 16

How much: Rs 5,000

Name of the workshop: Raw Materials

Who: 9-12 years

Where: Panchsheel Park/Hauz Khas

When: May 21 to June 2

How much: Rs 5,000

Contact: 9910809330, 9811392916 lookingglass.tadpole@gmail.com

Akshara Theatre

One of Delhi’s most beautiful theatre spaces, with an intimate auditorium and vast lawns turns into a children’s playground for summer. Theatre veteran Jalabala Vaidya, filmmaker Anasuya Vaidya and experts from various fields work with participants on theatre, music, art, modern and classical dance, Sanskrit chanting and yoga. The children will present full-scale productions of music, dance and theatre, at the conclusion of the workshop.

Who: 4-17 years

Where: Akshara Theatre, near RML Hospital

When: May 21 to June 33

How much: Rs 10,000

Contact: 23361075, aksharaprograms@gmail.com

I-Entertainment

Imran Khan, President of Assitej India, and head of TIFLI International Festival of Theatre for Children and Young Audiences, is holding a range of theatre workshops across Delhi. Khan primarily works with children and young performers throughout the year and is developing performances for toddlers as well. He brings his understanding of children to the theatre workshops.

What: Puppetry, mime, clowning, theatre, storytelling

Where: Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj and Gurgaon

When: May 21 to June 3

How much: Rs 5,000

What: Personality development through theatre making and performance

Where: Pathways Early Years, Golf course Road, Gurgaon, from May 21 to June 2,DPS International School, Golf Course extension Road, Gurgaon, from May 31 to June 13, The Beehive, 67A, block C, Sushant Lok I, Gurgaon, from June 4 to 16

How much: Rs 8,000

Contact: 9811676375

India Habitat Centre

Theatre guru Barry John helms a theatre workshop, in which theatre exercises, storytelling and games help harness the children’s creativity and confidence. Students realise the importance of their own ideas and emotions in building narratives. The workshop will end with a play scripted and performed by the children.

Who: 8-15 years

Where: India Habitat Centre

When: May 28 to June 23

How much: Rs 8,000

India Habitat Centre will organise another workshop, by VK Singh. It aims to take participants through the push and pull of creating a play for the stage, and ends with a performance devised by the students.

Who: 6-9 years

Where: India Habitat Centre

When: May 21 to June 17

How Much: Rs 8,500

Contact: 43663085, habitatprogrammes @gmail.com

