It’s Play Time for Kids in the Capital

Umang Children’s Theatre Workshop
Founded by Rekha Jain in 1979, Umang focuses on introducing children to the expression, enjoyment and education of theatre. One of the unique characteristics of Umang is that it is a platform for children from different socioeconomic backgrounds to interact and work together at theatre games, art and craft, speaking skills and creating a play, which will be staged on June 8. The trainer is Harish Verma, who has been working with Umang for more than 20 years.
Who: 7-14 years
Where: Children’s Recreation Centre, Bharati Artists’ Colony, Vikas Marg
When: May 21 to June 7
How much: Rs 2,000
Contact: 9818492799, 9818215678
Summer School by Actor Factor
A 10-day multidisciplinary programme, the Summer School is geared towards allied art forms of theatre such as Kalaripayattu, puppetry, visual arts, clowning, dance and movement. The group, Actor Factor, aims to guide children to overcome shyness and stage-fright; be more confident on stage and in life; develop unique flair for problem-solving and empower them to self-express with autonomy. There will be a performance at the end of the programme.
Who: 8-12 years
Where: Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place
When: May 25 to June 3
How much: Rs 10,500
Contact: 9971819966
Looking Glass Project
Some of Delhi’s finest theatre performers, Bikram Ghosh, Kriti Pant and Neel Chaudhuri of Tadpole Repertory, take students through the immersive experiences in the craft of making theatre. They have had a “tremendous year of learning” themselves and look forward to taking participants on a journey of “consciousness of their bodies, minds, creativity and agency”. Participants may work with material ranging from furniture to found objects, build environment and characters from egg-cartons, cardboard boxes, newspaper, plastic bottles, old rags and art supplies, or use theatre games and exercises to build group dynamics before learning to evolve and tell stories.
Name of the workshop: Sea of Stories
Who: 5-8 years
Where: Panchsheel Park/Hauz Khas
When: May 21 to June 2
How much: Rs 5,000
Name of the workshop: Theatre Machine
Who: 13-16 years
Where: Panchsheel Park/Hauz Khas
When: June 4 to 16
How much: Rs 5,000
Name of the workshop: Raw Materials
Who: 9-12 years
Where: Panchsheel Park/Hauz Khas
When: May 21 to June 2
How much: Rs 5,000
Contact: 9910809330, 9811392916 lookingglass.tadpole@gmail.com
Akshara Theatre
One of Delhi’s most beautiful theatre spaces, with an intimate auditorium and vast lawns turns into a children’s playground for summer. Theatre veteran Jalabala Vaidya, filmmaker Anasuya Vaidya and experts from various fields work with participants on theatre, music, art, modern and classical dance, Sanskrit chanting and yoga. The children will present full-scale productions of music, dance and theatre, at the conclusion of the workshop.
Who: 4-17 years
Where: Akshara Theatre, near RML Hospital
When: May 21 to June 33
How much: Rs 10,000
Contact: 23361075, aksharaprograms@gmail.com
I-Entertainment
Imran Khan, President of Assitej India, and head of TIFLI International Festival of Theatre for Children and Young Audiences, is holding a range of theatre workshops across Delhi. Khan primarily works with children and young performers throughout the year and is developing performances for toddlers as well. He brings his understanding of children to the theatre workshops.
What: Puppetry, mime, clowning, theatre, storytelling
Where: Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj and Gurgaon
When: May 21 to June 3
How much: Rs 5,000
What: Personality development through theatre making and performance
Where: Pathways Early Years, Golf course Road, Gurgaon, from May 21 to June 2,DPS International School, Golf Course extension Road, Gurgaon, from May 31 to June 13, The Beehive, 67A, block C, Sushant Lok I, Gurgaon, from June 4 to 16
How much: Rs 8,000
Contact: 9811676375
India Habitat Centre
Theatre guru Barry John helms a theatre workshop, in which theatre exercises, storytelling and games help harness the children’s creativity and confidence. Students realise the importance of their own ideas and emotions in building narratives. The workshop will end with a play scripted and performed by the children.
Who: 8-15 years
Where: India Habitat Centre
When: May 28 to June 23
How much: Rs 8,000
India Habitat Centre will organise another workshop, by VK Singh. It aims to take participants through the push and pull of creating a play for the stage, and ends with a performance devised by the students.
Who: 6-9 years
Where: India Habitat Centre
When: May 21 to June 17
How Much: Rs 8,500
Contact: 43663085, habitatprogrammes @gmail.com
