It’s a Man’s World…

An Indian who was among the international tech world’s most high profile executives was sacked from Uber for not disclosing a sexual harassment claim made at his previous job. Amit Singhal had just joined Uber after 15 prolific years in Google and has said in a statement, that he had left of his own free will. It is sort of ironic that the same person who wrote the code for a search engine that is used by over a billion people has become a top search himself, in the august company of other erstwhile heroes turned offenders: Phaneesh Murthy and Tarun Tejpal, to name a few.

One can hardly blame Singhal if he was not forthcoming about this. Most of us in job interviews like to stress on our sterling qualities and gloss over our less flattering traits. It’s not clear if he was specifically asked and lied, or he just happened not to mention it.

It’s another of those perks of being wildly successful — companies allow you to depart quietly even when they know without a doubt, that the allegation is most likely true.

It is worth noting that Uber has a grueling job interview process that has been written about extensively. It includes maths tests, brain teasers, and a two-hour interview process where other candidates for the same job are being quizzed at the same time.

Yet, a career destroying accusation like sexual harassment supposedly slipped past Uber’s notoriously harsh HR department. One is urged to cast skepticism aside and believe that they weren’t following the time honoured tradition of looking the other way, when it comes to misdemeanour by star candidates.

Which also raises the question that if somebody hasn’t been charged, tried and proven guilty in a court of law, are they still under obligation to inform future employers about their earlier modes of exit (to their own detriment)? Absolutely nobody is going to hire a sex offender (who’s shameless enough to admit it).

In the workplace there are strict privacy guidelines in place for victims of sexual harassment, so they feel safe disclosing information and don’t have to fear attacks on their credibility.

But there are no privacy rules for offenders.

They have to live with this permanent black mark on their CV and humbly accept that they may never work again, even though the matter never reached the courts. In an open source world, providing false information is not an option.

One of the biggest issues of life in the Internet era is that everything is out there for everybody to see, comment and judge you on.

It’s great because it exposes racketeers, predators and paedophiles but for the vast majority whose crimes go no further than padding up a mark sheet or harmlessly exaggerating some achievement, it’s no longer possible to do so.

You can’t even lie about something as simple as your age, because classmates from three decades ago, maddeningly enough, remember your birthday and Facebook sends them a reminder. School and college grades of students are public and law suits you’ve filed can be accessed by anyone. What was acceptable puffery in a CV even a decade ago, is considered an outright lie today.

The biggest change, however, is how this has changed the ethics of hiring. Even 10 years ago, it would have been considered in bad taste to run a background check on a hire, other than ensuring that the CV and job performance were up to the mark.

Top tech companies now double and triple check degrees and it’s considered perfectly alright to mine past co-workers for information, something, I personally find deeply offensive. Just the other day, an ex-colleague called me to ask me about somebody else.

I remained non-committal and suggested a check online. Why this is an unfair procedure is that within an office there is underlying competition between colleagues and there is every likelihood that will influence what I say. Besides if you look that hard into anyone, you can be sure to find something unsavoury. Before hunting for embarrassing facts about anyone’s past, it’s wiser to trust, check if you must, and then trust anyway.

hutkayfilms@gmail.com