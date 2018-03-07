International Women’s Day 2018: Congratulations Wishes, Photos, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

This March 8, here’s wishing all the lovely ladies a Happy Women’s Day! (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra) This March 8, here’s wishing all the lovely ladies a Happy Women’s Day! (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

The International Women’s day is celebrated annually to acknowledge the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. It falls on March 8 every year, and is celebrated by almost every other women’s brand reminding us to feel empowered, while standing up for the equality and freedom for ladies. While women have proved themselves as fierce fighters, they are still called the ‘weaker sex’ irrespective of the milestones they have achieved.

And what do many get in return? Gender discrimination, pay disparity, sexual harassment, child marriage, abuse and exploitation? Is this fair? Tackling the pressing need for change, this year the United Nation’s theme for International Women’s Day 2018 is ‘PressForProgress’. It is a reminder that despite all the progress we have seen in recent years, there’s a long way to go for gender equality.

While fight many social battles, and one day cannot be seen as a true celebration really, but change often just starts with one. So, this International Women’s Day, here are some photos, images and messages to share with the women in your life, to show that you care and respect them. Mind you, let the sentiment not die after the 24 hours — THAT onus is on you!

* Happy Women’s Day! You deserve to be happy today so enjoy your day to the fullest.

More power to women! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) More power to women! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

* On this International Women’s Day, remember that as a woman, all life spring from you. So look at the world and smile. For without you, there would be no life.

Happy International Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Happy International Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

* Beloved woman you are the origins of life. You are the flexible river that travel for a long distant but will not get tired.

It’s your day, Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) It’s your day, Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

* You are the joy of every home and every heart. Remember that happiness is not complete in your absence.

Happy Women’s Day, Mommy! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Women’s Day, Mommy! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

* Women feel unique and special on top of the world you have done great things.

Live life to the fullest! Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Live life to the fullest! Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

* Women you are marvellous, wonderful nice and always adorable.

Thanks for coming in our lives! Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Thanks for coming in our lives! Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

* You have the power to create, to nature and to transform. Happy Woman’s day.

Love you mom! Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Love you mom! Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

* Every home and every heart. Every feeling and every moment of happiness is truly incomplete without you for only you can complete this world. Have a wonderful women’s day!

An angel in disguise! Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) An angel in disguise! Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

* Women put in mind today that all life originates from you put a smile on your face.

Blessed to have you, Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Blessed to have you, Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

* Surely you are a perfect companion which fits me. You have made me somebody from nobody.

Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Have you wished all the women you know yet?

