International Women’s Day 2017: Best Women’s Day SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages to send Happy Women’s Day greetings!

Also known as the International Working Women’s Day, March 8 is a special day for women. Celebrating this day every year is a call out to everyone around the world to stand up for the equality and freedom for the ladies, as well as their contribution to society. Paying a homage to the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women, the day brings an air of change with it.

A woman gives birth to a newborn, and is still called as the “weaker sex”. Isn’t it ironic? A mother, a daughter, a wife, a sister, a friend, a nurturer and a guiding light — she plays multiple roles and lives up to every expectation that the society burdens her. And, what does she get as a reward? Gender discrimination, pay disparity, sexual harassment, child marriage, abuse and exploitation! Is this fair? It’s high time that the world strives for change and takes a strong action in that direction.

Gender parity is still a cause of concern and global action is needed to speed up the progress of women in countries all around the world. The 2017 campaign theme is Be Bold For Change! From walking neck-to-neck with men to breaking all the barriers, women are pacing ahead with a strong sense of grit and determination.

Spend the day with women you are closest to you and make the day extra special for them. If you are miles away from them, a small text can make a difference and keep them smiling the entire day. Here are the best Women’s Day SMS, Facebook statuses and WhatsApp messages to send Happy Women’s Day greetings:

* When the world was created, you were created to beautify it and you have certainly done a great job because the world is smiling for you today.

* Thank you for you made me what I am when I am nothing. You have cried with me when I cried, while you also smiled when I smiled. You are truly a perfect companion for me and I remember you today because it’s your day, happy women’s day!

* A graceful woman gets strength from troubles, smiles when distressed and grows even stronger with prayers and hope. Wishing you a very happy women’s day, so be grateful because today is your day!

* A woman brings us on this earth,

She nurtures us day and night

She makes us what we are today,

We must together take an oath,

To help her nurture herself!

* You have stood like a rock in my life,

You were the only one, who comforted me with your words,

When I was surrounded by the pains of the world,

When everything seemed lost, you were there,

You wiped my tear; it brought us more and more near

Life would have been my world would have been meaningless,

You helped me stand again, and I will promise, I will promise like a shade.

Happy Women’s Day!

* She wants a free sky,

Where she can be fly

She don’t ask for the wings,

Just break up her rings

Happy Women’s Day

* Behind every successful man is a woman who is getting ahead of him! Three cheers to the woman of tomorrow! Happy Woman’s Day!

* No one has the power to make you feel inferior,

I feel you are the most superior,

The world does not even know the power you possess,

The distance you have travelled,

You are the one, who has made the world so beautiful,

The world wants to celebrate your wonderful presence on this earth,

Enjoy your day specifically built to bring in light your hard-hitting struggle,

Cheers to the whole female fraternity!

