International vintage car rally kicks off with scores of rare marques

History, heritage and culture are expected to attract many visitors from the city. History, heritage and culture are expected to attract many visitors from the city.

The ‘International Vintage Car Rally and Concours Show’, that celebrates the spirit of heritage motoring, got off to a start at India Gate here on Friday with a display of scores of rare marques.

The show, organised by the 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust, will be on view till February 19.

ALSO READ | Taiwan Lantern Festival: Wonderous show of lights and fireworks

The seventh edition of the show takes the celebration a notch higher with international beauties like the 1912 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost, 1967 Rolls-Royce Phantom V and many more saloons and convertibles, from the imperial houses of Rolls Royce, Stutz, Buick, Ford, Chevrolet, Austin Martin and Bentley on display.

These convertibles include names like the 1922 Moon, 1927 Lanchester, 1933 Cadillac V12 7 Passenger Limousine, and the like.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

Vintage and classic cars from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Naidu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and various other parts of the country are also present at the show.

“Every year, as a tribute to the golden era of the automotive industry, we organise this show,” Madan Mohan, Founder of 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Managing Trust, said in a statement.

According to the organisers, the artistic quality and authenticity of the event affords a chance to the restored beauties to earn accolades and turn heads to this day.

Besides showcasing the rich automotive heritage to the world, the rally also takes up a social cause of raising funds for children with special needs, they said.

History, heritage and culture along with the rare collection of machines of the yesteryears are expected to attract many visitors from the city over the next two days.