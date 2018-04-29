Intangible culture of the Himalayas; is it instrumental in environmental conservation?

Daya Prasad Gurung (R), and his wife Hosuba Gurung, in Khilang, an interior village in the Annapurna mountain range of Nepal. (Photo: Pooja Chowdhary) Daya Prasad Gurung (R), and his wife Hosuba Gurung, in Khilang, an interior village in the Annapurna mountain range of Nepal. (Photo: Pooja Chowdhary)

“While it may look like any other forest to you, it is sacred to us. We revere and respect it”, explained Daya Prasad Gurung, while I sat and listened to him under a dim light in his house in Nepal.The 69-year-old, who lives with his wife Hosuba Gurung, in Khilang, an interior village in the Annapurna mountain range of Nepal, belongs to one of the many communities living in the Himalayas who is closely associated with the environment.

For those who aren’t aware, the Himalayas is one of the most biodiverse regions of the world. Most communities living here revere nature and it is often said that the best people to conserve our last remaining forest and wildlife are people living closest to nature. Co-existing comes easy to them and is further strengthened by their age-old narratives. Such communities have a repository of oral tales, legends and myths built around this intrinsic relationship and most of these folklores date to a time which the locals cannot even remember. While some of the oral narratives have religious connotations, others portray srong beliefs, cultural and traditional ties. Whether it is Arunachal Pradesh in India, locals living in the Annapurna Mountain Range of Nepal or people of Bhutan, societies at large display a strong natural alignment towards their environment.

For people in Khilang, the patch of forestland overlooking the village is sacred. This sacred forest known as ‘Kuliphi’ centres around the ‘Thanku asthan’ – a holy place which symbolises the abode of their deity ‘Thanku’. Locals believe that the ‘asthan’ was brought to its current location about 500 years ago from a place called ‘Komu’ in the Himalayas. Now they respect the forest, and its resources are preserved and conserved to the best of their knowledge and ability. Similar is the story of the religious forest of Bajra Barahi which is located close to the city limits of Latitpur, few kilometres from Kathmandu city.

The road less travelled: On the way to Sikles in Nepal, a Gurung village at a height of 2000m, also a part of the Annapurna Conservation Area. (Photo: Pooja Chowdhary) The road less travelled: On the way to Sikles in Nepal, a Gurung village at a height of 2000m, also a part of the Annapurna Conservation Area. (Photo: Pooja Chowdhary)

The 16th-century temple of Bajra Barahi is surrounded by a thick green deciduous forest of approximately 19 hectares. The temple was built by King Shree Niwas Malla of Patan in 1666 AD in respect of Goddess Bajra Barahi, believed to be the guardian deity of the valley. This forest patch is conserved by the local communities and is maintained by a committee named Jyotidaya Sangh.

Dirang basti located in West Kameng district of western Arunachal Pradesh in India carries an age-old narrative of how animal sacrifice was banned in the area through an interesting challenge which took between the head priest of the people following Bon religion and a Buddhist lama Lopon Rinpoche visiting from Tibet.

While animal sacrifice was an important ritual of the Bons, Lopon Rinpoche advocated for non-killing of any beings. This soon resulted in a challenge to which both agreed. The challenge was to reach the Dzangto Peri mountain first. The head priest of the Bons lost the challenge and thereby promised never to sacrifice any animals during their religious performances especially while worshipping their sacred mountains – ‘Bangle’ and ‘Dunphu’. Following this, till date, not only animal sacrifice is banned in the area but the killing of animals in the village for dietary consumption is also prohibited. Not far from Dirang Basti, there is the picturesque valley of Sangti where one can find oral narratives in abundance. Similar sentiments also echo in the mountainous reaches of Bhutan.

Taktshang Goemba, also known as the Tiger’s Nest Monastery in Bhutan. (Photo: Getty Images) Taktshang Goemba, also known as the Tiger’s Nest Monastery in Bhutan. (Photo: Getty Images)

A common string which connects these places irrespective of their local and national boundaries is the fact that they are conserving their backyard forests and biodiversity. No resources from the sacred forests are taken out for personal or community use by the locals. There is an understanding among the communities that there should be no felling of trees or lopping of branches in the sacred groves. Such practices strengthen the ecosystem and create an important refuge for biodiversity. Locals living in these areas seem to be interested in preserving their environment more for the reason of their ‘being’ than its economic or scientific value.

During a time of science-based conservation practices, rekindling our past cultural ties with our natural surrounding is important so as to create a common language between the local communities and the modern-day conservationists. Developing such a language can create the much-needed balance between people, environment, science and culture.

Amongst many science-based conservation initiatives which are and can be undertaken, documenting and preserving the oral narratives that connect people with the environment is a vital step. However, a brimming challenge in preserving them are the increasing dearth of storytellers in the region. With changing value systems and a shift towards individualistic society, these narratives might soon become a thing of the past. But what most don’t understand is that spreading the practice will not only help to preserve our culture but also strengthen people’s natural alignment towards the environment.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd