Inner workings

Swati Mohan creates an immersive performance piece, Mindspace, about the body’s most complex system. Swati Mohan creates an immersive performance piece, Mindspace, about the body’s most complex system.

In one sequence of Mindspace, the new performance by Delhi-based dancer-choreographer Swati Mohan, the young dancers’ bodies seem not wanting to stop. Their movements are restless and accelerated as the music becomes jittery and hectic before calming down. The choreography explores the effect of super-digitisation on the attention spans of people hooked to a variety of gadgets.

“According to a recent study, the average attention span of human beings is eight seconds. The attention span of a goldfish is nine seconds,” says Mohan. Through five sequences in Mindspace, Mohan explores the mind in modern times. The performance will be held at The Shri Ram School in Gurgaon on May 27 as part of the 10th anniversary of Mohan’s dance school, Danza Performing Arts.

Excerpts from an interview:

How did you become fascinated with the workings of the mind?

I have been interested in inner connections present between mind and body since 2007. It found added inspiration after I met with an accident in 2011, and suffered a brain injury that robbed me of taste and smell. I can tell only four basic tastes — sweet, sour, bitter and salt, and only at an intensity.

What does the mind look like after all your research and readings?

Mind is certainly complex and it requires lifelong research. Taking cue from Math, complex system is defined as open (to influences from outside), non-linear and chaotic.

In what way do you depict this through dance in Mindspace?

Depiction is not the aim. Experience and exploration is. Subjects we have researched through dance and theatre are: Brain — A Complex System; Over- digitisation (which is affecting our attention span majorly today) and Daily Chitter Chatter. These are performed by the young dancers. The last subject is Mirror Neurons, performed by senior dancers.

Which of these sequences challenged you the most?

Mirror Neurons. Neuron ‘mirrors’ the behaviour of the other as though observer were itself acting. This trait is responsible for the capacity for empathy as well. For instance, we are feeling the pain of the victims of the Manchester attacks. We have explored subconscious habits learnt from friends or family as a way to work with mirror neurons as well.

How do you express the actions of the mirror neurons?

This is the most intense of our sequences and is improvised live in performance. The starting point has been mirroring a partner’s body movement and also using a real mirror for further experiment. The dancers and musicians are listening to the space and each other as the piece progresses.

Your previous shows have been at Epicentre in Gurgaon. With it shut down, you are performing in a school hall.

Did the space influence your piece?

We can have 150 people in the audience this time, as opposed to 500 earlier. This made us focus on creating an intimate and immersive experience for the audiences as well. At one point in the evening, we have a music composition playing, called Weightless, by Marconi Union, which neuroscientists say is the calmest sound ever created and reduces anxiety by 65 per cent. At that time it’s dark and no dance is happening. Just listening for five minutes.

Entry is by invitation. Email: danzaextreme@gmail.com

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now