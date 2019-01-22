India’s first multiregional culture festival ARTH is all set to begin

India’s first multiregional culture festival ARTH is about to start. The three-day festival that celebrates India’s heritage and culture will take place from February 8 and will continue till February 10. To be held at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in Delhi, it will witness the participation of more than 250 writers, scholars, artisans and artists from India and abroad.

Participants include Amish Tripathi, Smriti Irani, Arnab Goswami, Subramanian Swamy, Sonal Mansingh, Raveena Tandon, among others. Internal writers taking part in the event features a list of Karen Attiah (Global Opinions Editor of Washington Post); Tess Davis (Antiquities Coalition), Domenic DiGiovanni (Homeland Security Department of USA); Imam Tawhidi from Australia, David Frawley among others.

The cultural festival will not only celebrate India and the philosophy it harbours but also its essence. The presence of different philosophers, thinkers, scholars, authors will not only make it an extremely enriching experience for the audience but will also present them with varied perspectives.

Much thought has been given while curating the Delhi edition. There will be several thought-provoking panel discussions. “I am extremely glad to announce the national edition of India’s first ever culture quest, Arth. After the resounding success of the first regional edition of Arth which took place in Kolkata, we are eager and excited to bring on stage the best of what India has to offer, collectively, across various fields which is interesting, informative and also enriching,” Shreyasi Goenka, Founder & Director, Arth said while announcing the national edition of the culture quest.