India Heritage Walk Festival 2018: Discover your country’s heritage through walks all through February

To celebrate India’s diverse cultural heritage, a month-long India Heritage Walk Festival (IHWF) is being held in February. The festival, covering 20 cities and towns features walks to historical monuments, landscapes, shrines and places that are well known for their art, culture and cuisine. Participants will be encouraged to explore the tangible and intangible cultural legacies of their cities by joining in the walk.

The pan India event has been organised jointly by Sahapedia, an online encyclopedia of Indian arts and culture, and YES Bank. There will be an online film festival of documentaries based on cultural themes and lecture series curated as ‘baithaks’ and Instameets as part of nearly 70 events scheduled throughout the month as well.

Aiming to reconnect the current generation with the aesthetic experiences of historic sites the Heritage Walk fest is an interesting initiative. Besides the four metros, IHWF 2018 will cover cities including those well-established on the cultural map such as Jaipur, Udaipur and Agra, as well as the relatively less explored locations such as Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripunithura in Kerala.

The first event was held in Ahmedabad on February 3, titled ‘Walking the Sacred Route @ World Heritage City of Ahmedabad’. The walk explored the symbolism, art, architecture and associated history of some of these sacred places and their respective communities. There are numerous walks being held around subjects such as the India Art Fair in Delhi to an Irani Cafe walk in Mumbai. Here’s a list of the walks scheduled during the festival. You can register on the Sahapedia website.

