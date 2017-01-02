9th edition of India Art Fair to start February 2

The India Art fair is touted as one of South Asia’s biggest events for modern and contemporary art, which will see an increased visibility for regional art spaces and collectives.(Source: India Art Fair/Facebook) The India Art fair is touted as one of South Asia’s biggest events for modern and contemporary art, which will see an increased visibility for regional art spaces and collectives.(Source: India Art Fair/Facebook)

The ninth edition of India Art Fair that is all set to begin in Fberuary, will seek to promote both regional and global art, with an impressive line-up of Indian and international exhibitors. A tightly curated art affair, the India Art fair is touted as one of South Asia’s biggest events for modern and contemporary art, which will see an increased visibility for regional art spaces and collectives.

“India Art Fair continues to play an increasingly significant role presenting the best of the region to a global audience, and creating a leading platform for both national and international artists, galleries and cultural institutions,” Neha Kirpal, Founding Director of India Art Fair, said.

ALSO READ | In new year, new lease of life for Kala Ghoda’s 133-year-old synagogue

With an aim to focus on showcasing the most critical contemporary art in South Asia, the fair is focusing on galleries like Britto Arts Trust (Dhaka), Nepal Art Council (Kathmandu), Theertha International Artists Collective(Colombo) and Blueprint 12 (New Delhi).

The fair, which will be held at NSIC grounds in Okhla here, will present 16 specially-curated art projects by stalwarts from the art industry.

Pakistani-American contemporary artist Anila Quayyum Agha will be presenting her first major piece “All The Flowers Are For Me”- a sculptural installation which captures the identity, beauty, and femininity of her mother.

“Phantom Pain”, by Delhi-based artist Mithu Sen, straddles defined categories of art-making as well as the distance

between the artist and the audience.

See what else is making news in lifestyle

One of the most innovative artists working with a radical contemporary sensibility, Sudarshan Shetty will display his

sculptural installation- “Taj Mahal”.

Constructed with more than 250 miniature metallic reproductions of the monument, his work explores material and medium in order to examine history, memory, and desire.

Mahatma Gandhi’s nephew, Kanu Gandhi is presenting a unique collection of photographs at the four-day-event, which have been edited from a long forgotten archive and provide an extraordinarily rare and intimate account of the Mahatma’s life.