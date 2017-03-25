In Their Footsteps 

Jagath Weerasinghe’s Theertha Yathra; Images Courtesy: Gallery Espace, New Delhi Jagath Weerasinghe’s Theertha Yathra; Images Courtesy: Gallery Espace, New Delhi

In the last decade, artist Paula Sengupta has travelled to Buddhist shrines across the world, from Tabo Monastery in Spiti to the Stupa of Boudhanath in Kathmandu. She has followed the trail of The Enlightened One, making observations and taking notes on the varied geographical lands and rituals. A year ago, when she began documenting these journeys, a map seemed most appropriate. Embroidered on hand-pulled silk fans, she decided to share her movement across territories. “By pulling the pankha, I want the viewer to metaphorically be able to travel with me to these sites,” says the Kolkata-based artist.

The imagery on the eight panels suspended from the roof at the Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts in Delhi spans from floral motifs to hilly terrains and figures in military fatigues who have been stationed at the scared locations that have also been sites of violence. Sengupta had also seen men holding guns during her visit to Anuradhapura in 2015. She, along with a group of 10 artists, reached Anuradhapura only two days before the dismantling of the Omanthai checkpoint, the last Sri Lankan army check point which divided the government and LTTE-controlled areas. The timing of the visit was sheer coincidence. The group, brought together by Renu Modi of Gallery Espace and Sri Lanka-based art organisation Theertha, was guided by an endeavour to revisit the sacred sites of Varanasi and Anuradhapura.

The outcome is an exhibition titled “A Tale of Two Cities” where the references range from popular iconography to the bustling pilgrimage sites as well as the violent political histories. If in his acrylic on canvas Theertha Yatra, Jagath Weerasinghe presents “religiosity as a position of power”, Bandu Nanamperi picks from what is left behind: the ashes on the ghats of Varanasi and the sandakadapahana (moonstone) in Anuradhapura. His fiberglass and resin sculptures Charcoal Journey reflect cultural complexities and ideologies. Like Sengupta, Anoli Perera too has mappings on textile. She, though, reflects on the journey of the pilgrims who describe a particular site as sacred and pure. Manisha Parekh, herself, becomes the pilgrim. If in her abstract watercolour series A Chant, she depicts the calm of Anuradhapura in pale blue and white, in the series “Home Shrine” the bright shades represent the energy of Varanasi.

There are other depictions that are more open-ended. Manjunath Kamath’s terracotta, iron and cement sculptures titled Restored Poems is an assemblage of half-finished sculptures that are joined together to make a form. There is, for instance, a sculpture of two Buddha idols facing each other, one Indian and the other a Sri Lankan depiction of the sage. “The work trains and retrains our sight, our perspective, our ways of seeing — while contending with the discursive limits and possibilities of how meaning is culturally produced through the practices of art and architecture, as well as popular iconography,” notes Ruhanie Perera, curatorial advisor.

Weaving the past and the present, the political and the spiritual, is also Delhi-based photojournalist Ram Rahman. He uses photographs and text in his installation The Man, The Word, The Tree, The Text, where excerpts from ancient texts are juxtaposed with photographs from trips to Sarnath and Anuradhapura, and video grabs of the LTTE massacre at Sri Maha Bodhi in 1985. The wall panels also have newspaper reports on the violence propagated by extremist Buddhist monks in Sri Lanka, Modi’s controversial selfie outside a polling booth in Ahmedabad in 2014 and an image of Rohith Vemula holding a large painting of BR Ambedkar outside his hostel at the University of Hyderabad shortly after being evicted. “I wanted to create an explosion of juxtapositions that would engage with the cyclical processes of constructing and destroying the ‘Buddha’ through different retrievals of history,” says Rahman.

Riyas Komu, on the other hand, brings Buddha to the contemporary times. He casts him as a young prince in a stone bust, someone, he feels, was as confused as he is regarding the existing conflicts. In another work, he places a broken Ashoka Lion in a glass case — shattered and helpless. “Nehru had adopted the Lion symbol as a national symbol to retrieve multiculturalism and diversity. But today, there is a dislocation in the interests, and an attempt at monoculturalism,” says Komu, as he prompts viewers to draw their own connections between the past and the present and an alteration even in the meaning of the numerous symbols associated with Buddhism.

The exhibition is on at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Delhi, till March 31. A curated walk and panel discussion will be held at the venue on March 29

