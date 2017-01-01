In new year, new lease of life for Kala Ghoda’s 133-year-old synagogue

The synagogue is located in the heart of South Mumbai, close to several hotels, so that the Jewish community can access it without having to drive on sabbath, the mandatory day of rest. (Source: Ganesh Shirsekar) The synagogue is located in the heart of South Mumbai, close to several hotels, so that the Jewish community can access it without having to drive on sabbath, the mandatory day of rest. (Source: Ganesh Shirsekar)

THIS restoration will do more than conserve a building’s architectural heritage. Set to receive corporate funding, the restoration of the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue in Kala Ghoda will do its bit to help retain Mumbai’s cosmopolitan culture. Plans for the restoration are to be sealed soon, ensuring a fresh lease of life for the building in 2017. Standing out amidst the other structures of the quaint art district of Mumbai owing to its rich blue colour, the facade of the synagogue has begun to show signs of age — cracks visible at several places and vegetation growing out of these.

According to Solomon Sopher, chairman and managing trustee of the Sir Jacob Sassoon and Allied Trust, plans for the revival of the heritage structure will be complete early in the new year.

“Conservation architect Abha Narian Lambah is going to work on the restoration plans. We are just trying to finalise on the donors for the project. Several aspects have to be taken into consideration before finalising the funding,” he said.

He added that funding was expected from three avenues, including the World Monument Fund (WMF), the Kala Ghoda Association and the JSW Group. “Cracks have developed over time and the building needs to be restored,” said Sopher, adding that they did not want to take up work in parts.

The synagogue building was built in 1884 by Jacob Elias Sassoon in memory of his father Eliyahoo Sassoon. The synagogue is located in the heart of South Mumbai, close to several hotels in order to make it convenient to visit, so that the Jewish community can access it without having to drive on sabbath, the mandatory day of rest.

The synagogue’s decorative interiors include Victorian stained glass windows and rich Burmese teakwood furnishings and staircase. Incidentally, Madonna visited the synagogue when she came to Mumbai in 2008.

The synagogue is currently marked by the constant police presence outside, restricting visitors. Security became especially important after the 26/11 attack in Mumbai, when one of the targets was a Jewish centre.

“The restoration plan has been in the works for a few years now. The building’s roof needs repairs along with the wooden windows. The synagogue has beautiful interiors with Minton tiles, stained glass windows, chandeliers. All this will need to be restored along with the original colour pallete,” said Lambah.

According to her, she became associated with the project in 2009, when the synagogue was looking at funding from WMF under its Jewish Heritage Program.

“Presently, the restoration project is likely to be funded under Corporate Social Responsibility of JSW Group with Sangita Jindal, chairman of the JSW Foundation, being a trustee of the WMF also. A portion will be funded by the Kala Ghoda Association,” said Lambah.

The Kala Ghoda Association has offered to chip in Rs 30 lakh towards the restoration.

“I have been closely associated with the Kala Ghoda Festival, making this area important to me. The synagogue is also located opposite the office and a lot of our visitors from the community who used to come down from New York used to complain about how shabby it looked. We are in the process of signing an MoU with the trustees of the synagogue to ensure it is restored to its original beauty and is a matter of pride for us once again,” said Sangita Jindal.