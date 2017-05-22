In Deep Waters

Amit Mehra Amit Mehra

India’s Rs 20,000 crore plan to clean the Ganga river may be way behind schedule, but at the National Museum in Delhi the revered river is being celebrated with all its grime and godliness. Curator Shakeel Hossain is following its course, right from the various mythological tales associated with its origin to its continued veneration over the centuries and its path from the base of Mount Kailash in the Himalayas to the Ganga Sagar in Bay of Bengal. It is a project, Hossain shares, he had conceptualised almost 30 years ago but one that has materialised only now. That it comes at a time when the river holds significance for the government in power, he states, is perhaps incidental. “Ganga offered us an opportunity to present all of Indian creative expressions through one icon. It is not just in this basin, Ganga goes all the way to Sri Lanka and the Far East. The exhibition also builds an association between culture and the environment,” says the Boston-based curator about the exhibition titled “Ganga: River of Life and Eternity”.

The expanse of the current display is much smaller than what he had originally envisioned and there might be several vital pieces of art that are missing, the narrative, nevertheless, does encapsulate the fate of the river, its fabled past and the present. So as the viewers enter the gallery they are introduced to 1,000 names of Ganga, derived from various mythological stories. There is Vishnupadi, originating from the belief that Ganga emanated from the lotus feet of Vishnu. We also see the mythical cosmic egg, the source of all creation. Hossain notes that Ganga was also part of the cosmic creation, integral to Hindu mythology from the time of the very inception of the universe.

A quote from the Rig Veda reproduces arguably the very first mention of the Ganga in a text, followed by a warli panel that paints the five elements. A Jain cosmogram projects the river as sacred, even as her very birth is contested — while in some accounts she emanated from Vishnu, she is also believed to be the daughter of Himavat and Mena, and the sister of Parvati. Among the most popular tales of her descent to earth is linked to Vishnu in the Trivikrama form, when he crossed the three worlds and burst the heaven in his second step, causing Ganga to fall into this universe. In another, Shiva brings her to earth, tied in his hair. From the National Museum collection, Hossain brings out the Trivakarma avatar of Vishnu in a sculpture, and another of Brahma holding a kamandal with Ganga water. A stone panel, meanwhile, depicts the worshipping of the Shivling with the same.

Several other works are paintings commissioned by Hossain in the last two years to fill the gaps in the narrative of the exhibition that largely spans the three worlds of the Indian cosmology that Ganga flows in — heaven, earth and the underworld. The exhibition also delves into the association of Ganga with other gods and goddesses — among others, she is presented as the consort of Shiva, the foster mother of Kartikeya, and the wife of King Shantanu and mother of their son Bhishma, who is shown dying on a bed of arrows in a miniature from the National Museum collection. While works from the Gupta period project her as the goddess of purity, an account in the Ain-i-Akbari describes Akbar’s preference for Ganga water, and notes that sealed jars were carried to him for consumption.

The timeline moves to the contemporary times, where mystical powers are still associated with the Ganga, and it is worshipped in multiple forms. Panels depict Ganga aarti at the ghats of Banaras, and Hossain manages to exhibit, possibly for the first time, a pilgrimage map of Banaras from the 17th century, when the Varuna river flowed through it and Assi was still flourishing. The followers of Islam in India, too, had the rituals associated with the Ganga — including the Tazia tradition, where the tazia or tomb of Imam Hasan al-Askari was immersed in Ganga waters by several in India. Orthodoxy, though, did force many to conceal their identities. Several in the Sahajan Chitrakar community, for instance, Hossain notes, were Muslims who changed their names because their paintings were largely based on episodes from Hindu mythology. For instance, the exhibition has a panel with Ganga and Durga fighting and later reconciling. Maps showcase how civilizations settled around the river, and with film posters from Hindi cinema, of films such as Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai and Gangaajal, Hossain notes how the river has been “appropriated” by Bollywood.

In the last part of the exhibition we are reminded of the impending death of the Ganga waters and the need to take urgent steps to save it. The viewers stand before mirrors reflecting on their thoughts as well, and are then led to take a pledge to save the Ganga. The exhibition ends a step earlier than how Hossain had planned. He wanted to exhibit the details of the work being done by the National Mission for “Clean Ganga” as well.

The exhibition is on till June 20 at the National Museum.

