House of Wax

For over 15 years, Steve Mansfield, principal sculptor at Madame Tussauds, has used his nimble fingers to sculpt wax figures. Designed at his west London studio, the mirror images have travelled world over, to the 22 outlets of the museum. While international celebrities, such as Angelina Jolie, Prince William, David Beckham and George Bush, have been Mansfield’s protagonists in the past, since the last few years his studio has been preoccupied with Indian politicians and actors, including Prime Minister

Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Their figures will be unveiled at the 23rd outpost of the museum that will open at Regal Cinema mid-2017. Over an email interview, the artist discusses the painstaking process of creating the wax figures.

What kind of research goes into the creation of the wax figures for a country-specific audience? We finalise the names of the celebrities on the basis of the feedback from our existing 22 properties. It involves constant work with the celebrity. To begin with, our team goes to the celebrity and acquires precise measurements of their body. To capture the true likeness of a subject, sculptors use information related to the subject’s body and musculature from a variety of sources, namely body measurements — where experts are sent to take body measurements to avoid inconsistencies — photographs and video footage.

Can you discuss the process employed to get an exact replica of the celebrity? The first step is sculpting and moulding. Measurements from sittings are used to make a metal armature to replicate the pose, and the head and hands are then sculpted from clay, from which plaster moulds are taken. A mixture of beeswax and Japan wax heated to 74°C is poured into the moulds. The plaster casts are removed once the wax has cooled. The second step is hair and styling. The eyes are made from acrylic, with silk threads to simulate the veining of the eye, while the iris is hand painted.

The hairs are individually inserted by hand, washed, and then cut and styled to finish. The figure is painted using layers of oil-based paints to replicate the skin tone. The third and final phase is the ‘finished figure’, where the head and hands are fitted to the body, which is then dressed. We request the subject to donate an outfit they have worn, which adds to the authenticity of the wax figure. It takes around four months and 20 artists to complete a figure.

How do you sculpt Indian celebrities that you might not have heard of? I really enjoy working on Indian figures, particularly those connected to Bollywood. I always watch films connected to who I’m sculpting or overseeing. The two main characters I’ve sculpted for the new Madame Tussauds in Delhi are actor Shah Rukh Khan and PM Narendra Modi. I am mindful that we, as sculptors, are not always familiar with all personalities — who are incredibly well-known in locations where they will eventually be exhibited. So research and guidance from a variety of sources is essential.

Could you specifically discuss Prime Minister Modi’s wax figure? Mr Modi’s figure was an overwhelming experience. He was very interested in the whole process and religiously sat through the entire sitting. He was extremely cooperative, patient and encouraging, while we took over 250 measurements.