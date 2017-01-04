House Not Full

Interiors of Eros Cinema. Interiors of Eros Cinema.

The old-style box-office has long been replaced with the multiplex-style ticket window at Eros, a card swipe machine sits on the ticket seller’s desk. However, this majestic Art Deco theatre in Churchgate has not quite succeeded in beating the odds presented by demonetisation. The sales at the theatre have dipped since November. It’s something that the management of the theatre would not confirm, but several employees admitted to. “We are well-equipped, with this card machine to accept digital payments. The patrons also have an online booking option with a lesser-known site. But the problem is that the regulars are either not aware of this or prefer to transact in cash,” said an employee at Eros. “We are popular especially among students from the nearby colleges, many of who get their pocket money in cash and prefer to buy tickets that way. With limited circulation of notes, students have stayed away,” he says.

Watch What Else Is Making News

According to Nitin Datar, the head of Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India (COEAI), the losses incurred by single screens vary, depending on a variety of factors. If it’s a popular single screen equipped for digital transactions, perhaps not so much. “But the ones frequented by daily wagers or those not so well off, have of course taken a bigger hit,” says Datar. After demonetisation, COEAI has been asking all single screen theatres to install swipe machines for digital transactions. However, he adds that a look at the numbers can be deceptive. “On paper, the loss isn’t much at all. Because the single screens are mostly 800-1,000 seaters. For a show, they get only 20-30 per cent occupancy. So if these numbers go down from 200-250 to 60-70, the difference doesn’t amount to much, but of course it badly impacts the owner,” says Datar.

While the first 45 days were bad for the single screens, Dangal’s release has brought the much-needed respite. The theatres have been seeing up to 50 and 70 per cent occupancy on weekends. “The holiday season has helped too,” says the manager at Bahar cinema in Vile Parle.

Datar says that for single screens, a lot also depends on the genre of the movies releasing. “To fill up beyond 25 per cent, the industry needs to give us more single screen films. Dangal got lucky to release almost 40 days after the demonetisation was announced. The release of Raees this month will tell,” he says.