Hot Holidays and High Drama

What theatre can do, and what it does is — transform. The simple act of imagining yourself in someone else’s place, dealing with someone else’s problems and living someone else’s life is a profoundly transformational experience,” says Sukhesh Arora of Yellowcat Theater, which conducts a two-week-long programme every summer to introduce young people to the different ways of making theatre. A number of summer workshops are focusing on diverse areas of theatre, from devising to acting and reaching out to children and young adults across the city. Here are a few options:
Stage is Yours
The Looking Glass Project by city actors Momo Ghosh and Kriti Pant includes a number of workshops. At 60, Hauz Khas, Basement. Contact:
lookingglass.tadpole@gmail.com,
99108 09330.
Sea of Stories
Children use theatre games and exercises to explore history, legend and myth.
Dates: May 15 – 27
Eligibility: 5 – 8 years
Fee: Rs 5,000
Raw Materials
Based on history, geography, science
and current events, the workshop
encourages participants to investigate
their ideas.
Dates: May 15 – 27
Eligibility: 9 – 12 years
Fee: Rs 5,000
Body Language
Through gibberish, tableaux, role-play and other storytelling methods, participants can become aware of their own bodies and understand how stories are told with just bodies.
Dates: May 29 – June 10
Eligibility: 21 years onward
Fee: Rs 5,000
The Playhouse
With an aim to develop the fundamental skills of writing, acting and directing, this workshop is in three parts — The Writer’s Room, from June 5 to 25; The Act, from July 6-23, and The
Lab, for directing and devising, from July 6-23.
Eligibility: 17-21 years
Fee: Rs 5,000
Old Stage, New Actors
The Akshara Summer Workshop for
children will touch upon theatre, music, modern and classical dance, art, craft, chanting and yoga.
Dates: May 22– June 24
Eligibility: 4-17 years
Address: Akshara Theatre, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
Fee: Rs 10,000
Contact: 01123361075, 01123742083, http://www.bookmyshow.com, http://www.insider.in
All Together
Motivated by high ideals, the Umang Children Theatre Workshop integrates children from affluent homes with those from underprivileged families. The focus is on tapping and honing talent. The workshop ends with a musical play on June 8 at Shri Ram Centre.
Dates: Till June 7
Eligibility: 7-12 years
Address: Children’s Recreation Centre, Bharati Artistes Colony, Vikas Marg
Fee: Rs 100-2,000
Contact: 9911372717
Get Real
Yellowcat Theater’s programme, Reality Tales, draws from everyday life, where the real drama takes place through friendships, chores and conflicts. Participants focus on their own selves and the lives of others.
Dates: May 29 – June 11
Address: OddBird Theatre, Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur
Eligibility: 9-14 years
Fee: Rs 6,000
Contact: http://www.yellowcat.in/workshops.html
Ground Rules
At Imran Khan’s theatre workshop for children, the focus is on the basics of theatre, from acting and movement to voice modulation and speech clarity.
Dates: May 29 to June 10, 9:30 am to 12
Eligibility: 5 to 7 years, and 8 to
13 years
Address: DPS International Edge, Golf course extension road, Gurgaon
Fees: Rs 7,500
Contact: 9811676375
Wide Choice
The workshop at India Habitat Centre covers a wide range of activities. There is a workshop for youngsters with a little exposure to theatre (May 19 to June 16; 9-16 years). Another workshop, conducted by Barry John Acting Studio, will use theatre exercises as well as personal ideas of the participants to create stories (May 29 to June 23). Contact: http://www.habitatworld.com /summerworkshops.
Tell Tales
The workshop by Shri Ram Centre, promises to step into the world of stories, puppetry and performance.
Dates: May 15– June 22
Eligibility and timings: 10 am-1 pm, 2 pm -5 pm (6-14 years); 5 pm -7 pm (15-17 years)
Address: Shri Ram Centre,
Mandi House Fee: Rs 8,500
Contact: 01123714307
Look Within
In workshops, titled Natak Vatak, theatre and storytelling company Kabuliwallah uses theatre techniques, such as the navarasa concept, in a personality development workshop that stresses on public speaking and creative expression. They will be held at multiple venues. Contact: 9910894049, 8861907362/011-22424013 or http://www.kabuliwaala.com.
Making of a Thespian
Diction, projection and short plays
are among the content of Ravi Raj Sagar’s Theatre Workshop.
Dates: May 15 to May 26
Eligibility: 8 to 16 years
Address: KIDZEE, B 102, Sarvodaya Enclave
Fees: Rs 5,000
Contact: ravi@dramatech.in
