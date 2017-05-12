Hot Holidays and High Drama

Ranga Shankara Bangalore Summer Workshop Ranga Shankara Bangalore Summer Workshop

What theatre can do, and what it does is — transform. The simple act of imagining yourself in someone else’s place, dealing with someone else’s problems and living someone else’s life is a profoundly transformational experience,” says Sukhesh Arora of Yellowcat Theater, which conducts a two-week-long programme every summer to introduce young people to the different ways of making theatre. A number of summer workshops are focusing on diverse areas of theatre, from devising to acting and reaching out to children and young adults across the city. Here are a few options:

Stage is Yours

The Looking Glass Project by city actors Momo Ghosh and Kriti Pant includes a number of workshops. At 60, Hauz Khas, Basement. Contact:

lookingglass.tadpole@gmail.com,

99108 09330.

Sea of Stories

Children use theatre games and exercises to explore history, legend and myth.

Dates: May 15 – 27

Eligibility: 5 – 8 years

Fee: Rs 5,000

Raw Materials

Based on history, geography, science

and current events, the workshop

encourages participants to investigate

their ideas.

Dates: May 15 – 27

Eligibility: 9 – 12 years

Fee: Rs 5,000

Body Language

Through gibberish, tableaux, role-play and other storytelling methods, participants can become aware of their own bodies and understand how stories are told with just bodies.

Dates: May 29 – June 10

Eligibility: 21 years onward

Fee: Rs 5,000

The Playhouse

With an aim to develop the fundamental skills of writing, acting and directing, this workshop is in three parts — The Writer’s Room, from June 5 to 25; The Act, from July 6-23, and The

Lab, for directing and devising, from July 6-23.

Eligibility: 17-21 years

Fee: Rs 5,000

Old Stage, New Actors

The Akshara Summer Workshop for

children will touch upon theatre, music, modern and classical dance, art, craft, chanting and yoga.

Dates: May 22– June 24

Eligibility: 4-17 years

Address: Akshara Theatre, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Fee: Rs 10,000

Contact: 01123361075, 01123742083, http://www.bookmyshow.com, http://www.insider.in

All Together

Motivated by high ideals, the Umang Children Theatre Workshop integrates children from affluent homes with those from underprivileged families. The focus is on tapping and honing talent. The workshop ends with a musical play on June 8 at Shri Ram Centre.

Dates: Till June 7

Eligibility: 7-12 years

Address: Children’s Recreation Centre, Bharati Artistes Colony, Vikas Marg

Fee: Rs 100-2,000

Contact: 9911372717

Get Real

Yellowcat Theater’s programme, Reality Tales, draws from everyday life, where the real drama takes place through friendships, chores and conflicts. Participants focus on their own selves and the lives of others.

Dates: May 29 – June 11

Address: OddBird Theatre, Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur

Eligibility: 9-14 years

Fee: Rs 6,000

Contact: http://www.yellowcat.in/workshops.html

Ground Rules

At Imran Khan’s theatre workshop for children, the focus is on the basics of theatre, from acting and movement to voice modulation and speech clarity.

Dates: May 29 to June 10, 9:30 am to 12

Eligibility: 5 to 7 years, and 8 to

13 years

Address: DPS International Edge, Golf course extension road, Gurgaon

Fees: Rs 7,500

Contact: 9811676375

Wide Choice

The workshop at India Habitat Centre covers a wide range of activities. There is a workshop for youngsters with a little exposure to theatre (May 19 to June 16; 9-16 years). Another workshop, conducted by Barry John Acting Studio, will use theatre exercises as well as personal ideas of the participants to create stories (May 29 to June 23). Contact: http://www.habitatworld.com /summerworkshops.

Tell Tales

The workshop by Shri Ram Centre, promises to step into the world of stories, puppetry and performance.

Dates: May 15– June 22

Eligibility and timings: 10 am-1 pm, 2 pm -5 pm (6-14 years); 5 pm -7 pm (15-17 years)

Address: Shri Ram Centre,

Mandi House Fee: Rs 8,500

Contact: 01123714307

Look Within

In workshops, titled Natak Vatak, theatre and storytelling company Kabuliwallah uses theatre techniques, such as the navarasa concept, in a personality development workshop that stresses on public speaking and creative expression. They will be held at multiple venues. Contact: 9910894049, 8861907362/011-22424013 or http://www.kabuliwaala.com.

Making of a Thespian

Diction, projection and short plays

are among the content of Ravi Raj Sagar’s Theatre Workshop.

Dates: May 15 to May 26

Eligibility: 8 to 16 years

Address: KIDZEE, B 102, Sarvodaya Enclave

Fees: Rs 5,000

Contact: ravi@dramatech.in

