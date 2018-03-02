Happy Holi 2018! Live updates of celebrations from across India and world

Happy Holi 2018! Check out photos, messages and events happening across the country and the world, this festival of colours. (Source: Express Photo by Ashish Parmar) Happy Holi 2018! Check out photos, messages and events happening across the country and the world, this festival of colours. (Source: Express Photo by Ashish Parmar)

Holi, the festival of colours is here, and people – not only across the country but around the world – have begun celebrations already. For many, events such as lathmar Holi in Nandgaon, Barsana near Mathura took place on Sunday. Then we saw stunning photos of the widows of Vrindavan playing with colours on the occasion just a couple of days ago, followed by pictures of the famous Dol Jaatra in Santiniketan from Thursday, March 1, a day that is also known as Choti Holi.

Friday, of course, is when the main celebrations of the Festival of Colours actually takes place. Thankfully, declared a holiday by most institutions and companies, the day is usually happily spent in the company of friends, family and loved ones. While smearing each other in vibrant colours form a huge part of enjoying the festival, gorging on sumptuous snacks such as gujiyas and malpuas, also form an equally important part of the celebrations, as does drinking thandai laced with bhang.

Mythologically and socially also, the two days celebrated as Holi – March 1 and 2 – have great significance. While the first day is also observed as Holika Dahan, signified as the victory of good over evil; the second day, aka Badi Holi/Dhulandi, is said to mark the welcoming of spring and a festival of harvest among farmers. There is also an interesting story of Lord Krishna that’s said to have formed the genesis of the festival of colours.

So, as we all come together to celebrate one of India’s most popular festivals – and one that has formed a huge part of Indian representation in pop culture globally – here’s what’s happening on Holi in the country and around the world.

Happy Holi!

