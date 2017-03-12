Holi 2017 Wishes: Best Holi SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Messages to send Happy Holi greetings!

Holi greetings! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Holi greetings! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Known as the festival of colours, Holi bursts with happiness and zeal as people celebrate by playing with colours. The Hindu spring festival is also called “festival of love”. Lasting for two days, it falls on the Full Moon day (Purnima) in the month of Falgun, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival starts on the March 12 morning and ends on the evening of March 13.

Not only is it a reason to make merry, Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, the end of winter and is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for good harvest in some regions. The celebrations begin on the night of the first day with a Holika bonfire. People believe that praying in front of the bonfire will burn their inner demons.

The colour carnival starts the next morning. In a fiesta of colours, friends and family play and chase each other with dry powder, coloured water, water guns and water-balloons. In ancient times, natural colours were used, but nowadays, artificial colours have taken its place.

While it is a good time to get together with your near and dear ones, some people live away from their homes. However, technology can bridge the gap! Send these greetings to your loved ones during the festival.

Here are the best Holi SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook messages:

* Holi tyohar hai Rang aur Bhaang ka

Hum sab yaaron ka

Ghar mein aaye mehmano ka

Gali mein gali walon ka

Mohalle mein mahoul waalo ka

Desh mein deshwalo ka.

Boora naa maano Holi hai Holi hai bhai Holi hai!

Holi Hai! (Source: Cool WhatsApp status) Holi Hai! (Source: Cool WhatsApp status)

* Pyar ke rang se bharo pichkari,

sneh ke rang do duniya sari,

ye rang na jane koi jaat na koi boli,

aapko mubarak ho aapno ki holi!

Colours of joy! (Source: Tumblr18.in) Colours of joy! (Source: Tumblr18.in)

* Bright colors, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi. Wish you a very happy and wonderful Holi.

Burst of colours! (Source: lovelyheart.in) Burst of colours! (Source: lovelyheart.in)

* Even though I am far away from you on the happy occasion of Holi, all my thoughts and good wishes are with you. Have a wonderful Holi.

Play on! (Source: Happy Holi Festival) Play on! (Source: Happy Holi Festival)

* Rang lekar khelte gulal, lekar khelte Radha sang Holi Nand lal khelte…Bolo sara rara Happy Holi!!

Festival fun. (Source: Bewafai.in) Festival fun. (Source: Bewafai.in)

* Chadenge jab pyare rang,

ek meri dosti ka rang bhi chadhana.

Lagne lagenge tumhe suhane sare rang,

Aur meri dosti ka rang chamkega hurdum tumhare sang.

Bolo sarararara..

Wish you a very mastiful and colourful Happy Holi!

Rang ke sang! (Source: bestmessage.info) Rang ke sang! (Source: bestmessage.info)

* H – Happiness

O – Opulence

L – Love

I – Integrity

Now that you know the meaning, let me wish you a happy Holi!

Happy Holi! (Source: GeekNoob) Happy Holi! (Source: GeekNoob)

* May God gift you all the colors of life, joy, happiness, friendship, love and all other colors you want to paint in your life. Happy Holi.

