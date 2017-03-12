Holi 2017: Holika Dahan date and puja timings for celebrating Chhoti Holi

‘Holika Dahan’ is celebrated on the eve of Holi after sunset. (Source: Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) ‘Holika Dahan’ is celebrated on the eve of Holi after sunset. (Source: Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Holi the festival of colours is widely celebrated not just in India but around the world. This year the colourful extravaganza will be celebrated on March 13, 2017. However, the grand affair is celebrated for two days.

The first day of the Holi is known as ‘Holika Dahan’ or Chhoti Holi and the second as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi or Dhulivandan, where people play with colours. Apart from celebrating the onset of spring, a good winter harvest, the festival is also regarded as the victory of good over evil. It all goes back to the mythological background associated with Holika Dahan. (Read here to know more)

The Holika Dahan is performed on the eve of the spring festival also known as Basant Utsav and the puja rituals are performed after sunset usually at a public crossroads.

The Holika Dahan puja can be performed on March 12, 2017, during the auspicious Muhurta from 06:23 pm in the evening to 08:23 pm, according to Drikpanchang.com.

Other auspicious time:

Bhadra Punchha — 04:11 am to 05:23 am

Bhadra Mukha — 05:23 am to 07:23 am

The Purnima Tithi begins on 08:23 pm March 11 and will end on 08: 23 pm on March 12, 2017.

Holi is celebrated in many parts of India and some of these places have their own unique traditions and rituals. From Lath Mar Holi celebrated in Barsana, Uttar Pradesh to Hola Mohalla, in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab to West Bengal’s Basantoutsav, each has its own traditions and practices that not only attracts people from India but all over the world.

And in some parts, the festival is celebrated for more than a week with full fanfare. In Vrindavan and Mathura the festival is celebrated for a week. One must experience the festival in Mathura and Vrindavan and also pay a visit to the famous Banke-Bihari Temple. The crowd’s enthusiasm for their beloved Lord Krishna needs to be seen to be believed.

So this Holi — which also happens to be a long weekend — celebrate with more vigour and, of course, safe colours.