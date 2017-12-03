Here’s Looking At You: Why art school models in India continue to work at the risk of their secret life being uncovered

(Illustration: Subrata Dhar) (Illustration: Subrata Dhar)

Light from the midday sun falls slantwise on the model’s slight figure, as she sits immobile and cross-legged on a high chair at one end of the classroom. She is dressed in a blouse and a petticoat, while in front of her is a small group of students, labouring over canvases stretched out on easels. There’s a sharp smell of turpentine in the air and almost no sound, except for the occasional instruction issued by the teacher. The model is strikingly still. So, it is more than a little startling when Geeta suddenly lifts her eyes and signals that I should approach her.

A few minutes later, we are seated on one of the stone benches outside the drawing and painting department of the Sir JJ School of Arts, Mumbai. As quiet and still as she was in the classroom, Geeta, in her early forties, now breaks into animated conversation. She has been working as a model here since she was 17, a family tradition that is at least five decades old. It began with her mother, Lakshmi, who came to Mumbai from Chennai and was introduced to the work by someone who lived in the same Mahim neighbourhood as her. Later, Geeta’s aunts, then her and her cousins, and finally her children followed suit. “She is now too old to commute by train and bus from Kurla (the family’s current home), and has retired from modelling,” says Geeta.

Most of the sittings are done clothed, or semi-nude. The nude lessons happen only a few times a year. “I first came here with my older sister, who had been introduced to modelling by my aunt. The first time I modelled in the nude, I couldn’t stop crying. I clutched my clothes to my chest, and just wouldn’t let go. I wondered how my life had come to this,” Geeta says. Her family was poor but she could have done other jobs, she says. “I came into the job as a young girl. I built a relationship with the teachers and the students, and now I can’t just quit this work,” she says. Working at one of the three art schools in the city that hire her and her family, Geeta makes Rs 5,000 on a good week. On a bad week, there are no classes, and she is forced to look for odd jobs or stay at home.

Geeta’s story and that of others like her is told in the upcoming Marathi film, Nude, directed by Ravi Jadhav, an alumnus of the Sir JJ School of Arts. Jadhav made the movie, which tells the story of a woman forced by her reduced circumstances to pose for art students, because he had always been curious about the lives of the models he met on the campus. “Once, I had asked a model if her family knew about her work. They didn’t, but she believed that her job was important for the education of the art students,” Jadhav had said in an interview to The Indian Express.

Nude was to be screened as the opening film of the International Film Festival of India in Goa last month, but was unceremoniously dropped by the organisers and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ensuing controversy and media debate over censorship is something that Geeta has heard of, but only vaguely. She met Jadhav when he came to talk to her family as a part of his research. She says she is happy that her struggle will be represented on the big screen. She only wishes that the title of the movie were different. “There’s more to the work we do. Why reduce it to that word?” she asks.

For women who serve as muse to fledgling artists, art means little to their lives. How does it feel to be the subject of so much art? “It’s just work,” Geeta says.

Making art by studying undraped figures in an academic sitting does not have a very long history in India. While the nude is a recurring motif in art throughout the world, it is believed that models were first used in Europe, beginning in ancient Greece, where the male nude was preferred to the female form. The naked male form was seen as an embodiment of virility, triumph and other “noble” values. But the puritanism of early Christians in Europe showed up on canvas: the practice of depicting nudes was abandoned as was the use of models.

It was in Italy, with the Renaissance, that the nude again became important — as artists like Michelangelo, Raphael and Boticelli felt a need for greater anatomical accuracy. This time, however, they were more interested in the unclothed female body, often using the trappings of classical themes and mythology to invest their works with allegorical or spiritual value. In the late 19th century, the Impressionists celebrated the female form and sexuality without the fig leaf of religion or spirituality. Beginning with Edouard Manet’s Le Dejeuner sur l’herbe (1863) and Olympia (1865), the works shocked painters as well as the public. The modernists of the early 20th century moved away from the idealised and realistic figures with works such as Marcel Duchamp’s Nude Descending a Staircase (1912) and Pablo Picasso’s Demoiselles d’Avignon (1907).

In India, the idealised nude figure can be found in classical art, particularly in the sculpture tradition, but most modern artists such as FN Souza and Akbar Padamsee were influenced by the western tradition. A big factor in this was the introduction of life drawing lessons.

In 1918, artist William Ewart Gladstone Solomon took over as the principal of the JJ School of Arts and introduced the practice of using models — the first school in India to do so. “Certain parts of the anatomy, especially the pelvic region, are difficult to draw accurately if you’re only using draped figures, and Solomon understood that this was a problem for students,” says Douglas M John, a lecturer in JJ School’s drawing and painting department. Some of India’s greatest artists, such as Padamsee and Tyeb Mehta, benefitted from these studies at their alma mater.

Even now, life drawing from models forms an important part of the curriculum in art schools. In 2007, a student of the Faculty of Fine Arts at MS University, Baroda, was attacked for allegedly “hurting religious sentiments” of Hindus and Christians with his nude artwork. Despite that setback, nude studies remain a part of a student’s training. But many models continue to drop out because of the poor pay. “We have about four people who are available to model, whenever students need them,” says Shanta Sarvaya, coordinator of the sculpture programme.

An art model at LS Raheja school of Arts in Bandra, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) An art model at LS Raheja school of Arts in Bandra, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Most schools are wary about introducing the classes too early. For instance, at the Sir JJ School of Arts, undergraduate students can take these lessons only from the third year. Before that, says John, students are not “mature enough”. The teachers spend a lot of time sensitising students about appropriate behaviour. They are warned, for instance, not to use their mobile phones in class, against making jokes about the model or indulging in any behaviour that would make her uncomfortable. “We tell the students that it’s very important to respect the person who is sitting for them, and they always comply,” says John.

Models rely on institutions to enforce these boundaries, especially in the beginning, when many of them are struggling to overcome the sense of shame that they, like most people, associate with the naked human form.

Like her mother Geeta, 23-year-old Juhi too cried the first time she was asked to pose unclothed. She had just turned 18. She was wary of how the students, for whom she had only sat clothed till then, would look at her. “That first time, I watched all the boys in the class very closely to see if they’re looking at me in a wrong way. A girl can always tell. But all their attention was focused on getting the sketch right and so I began to relax.”

Until her mother brought her to her first assignment, Juhi had had no idea that this was what Geeta did for a living. Like everyone else in the family, she believed that Geeta’s job at JJ School was janitorial. That she posed in the nude was a revelation that came still later, when Juhi had been at the job for a while. “My first instinct was disgust. I couldn’t understand how people could do this,” she says. Her mother eventually broke to her the full scope of the job, making her understand that posing unclothed for students was not wrong.

After five years, Juhi has a more matter-of-fact attitude towards it. Still, she does not want her husband or anyone in her neighbourhood to find out what she does for a living and so, like her mother, she maintains the fiction that she does jhadoo-pochha at the schools. “The day my husband finds out, he’ll divorce me and take my children away from me. The people in my locality are uneducated. For them, this is the same as doing dirty work,” she says.

It is important to keep their work a secret; and, hence, the jobs stay within a very close-knit group of friends and family. Models, who have been working for a while, prefer to recruit fresh blood themselves. They sound out those they trust but are careful never to disclose the requirements for nude sittings, until the new models have become acclimatised to their job. “When we bring them to the school, we have to make sure that there are no nude paintings or sculptures around, because what if they then go and tell everyone at home?” says 21-year-old Kishore, one of the few male models in this work. He was recruited by his sister, who had begun working as a model after marrying Geeta’s son.

Juhi recruited her friend Madhu two months ago. When we meet the two at the LS Raheja School of Art, Mumbai, she announces that starting next week, her friend will be sitting for her first nude study class. Madhu, the older of the two at 38, laughs nervously when nude lessons are mentioned. “I have no problem. It’s just work,” she says.

A little later, Juhi reveals that by convincing Madhu to sit undraped, she’s also insuring herself against exposure. “She is a chatterbox. What if she went and told everyone that I model in the nude? I decided that she needs to do it herself so that she won’t say anything against me later,” says Juhi.

Still, there do arise situations that can’t be controlled. Juhi recalls an incident a few months ago, when the door was left unlocked during a nude study class at one of the art colleges in the city and a canteen worker barged into the room. “It was humiliating,” she says. “Usually, the doors are locked and no outsiders can come in, and this time someone just forgot to do so. It wasn’t just that he came in and saw me, but that he then went out and came back with a friend to stare at me. It was awful. I cried so much.” The students, who had forgotten to close the door, were reprimanded and the offending worker sacked.

Juhi says the teachers told her that he was replaceable and she was not. “They told me that the work I and the other models do is very important,” she recalls.

It is important work, but also arduous. Stiff backs and aching legs are something that models learn to live with. “Sometimes, when we’re tired, they’ll let us pose lying down too,” says Kishore. The boredom of sitting in a single pose can be handled better now, thanks to mobile phones.

The one intractable problem for the models is the measly compensation: Rs 400 a day for posing draped, Rs 600 for semi-nude work and Rs 1,000 a day for posing nude. While the work is regular, it’s not frequent enough. The models have been lobbying for a fixed salary but, so far, in vain. Vishwanath Sabale, dean of JJ School of Arts, says that he understands why the models are unhappy. “But you have to remember that we are a government-run institute and we can only make changes as per the government’s instructions,” he says. The compensation was raised two years ago when the models threatened to go on strike. The Maharashtra government then doubled the daily wage rate.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 17 and I’m 38 now. Mera poora jawani issi mein gaya,” Geeta says. “My mother did this work for 50-60 years, and look what happened. Do any of the schools come forward to support her, now that she can no longer work? She posed for students who went on to become great artists. Did one of them come back and look for her, see if she was okay?” Geeta never wanted this life for her children, she says, and had to pull them in only because her husband died when she was still young and she needed a way to keep her five children from starving.

If the edge of bitterness is sharper in Geeta’s voice, it is only just beginning to show in Juhi’s. “Iss kaam mein hum nuksaan mein aate hain. (We end up the losers in this work),” she says. At the same time, she is unwilling to completely quit. “Many left the work, after their husbands or neighbours found out. But we can’t just quit like that. I’ve known these teachers since I was 10 and now if they plead with me to come and pose, how can I say no? But I don’t want my children to do this.”

Juhi was in school when she started modelling, only about 10 years old, Geeta recalls. She was in her school uniform and carrying a schoolbag on her back when she first posed for a class. “One student made a beautiful putla of her. It won some award, too,” she says.

With inputs from Aditi Raja. Names of the models have been changed.

