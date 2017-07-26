Haryali Teej: Significance and celebrations

Women dress up like newly weds in bright reds and greens with colorful bangles. They apply henna on their hands (Source: File Photo) Women dress up like newly weds in bright reds and greens with colorful bangles. They apply henna on their hands (Source: File Photo)

Haryali Teej is a Hindu festival celebrated in the month of Shravan chiefly by married women in the states of Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana. The Shravan month marks the beginning of monsoon in India. The name of the festival – Haryali meaning greenery in Hindi – is derived from greenery associated with the monsoon. The occasion is symbolic of prosperity and happiness of married couples. This year, Haryali Teej falls on July 26 (Wednesday).

It is a three-day festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati and commemorates her union with Lord Shiva. It is also known by other names such as Hariyali, Kajari and Hartalika Teej. Prayers are said for the spouse’s long life, children’s health and one’s own wellness.

On the occasion, women dress up like newly-weds in bright reds and greens with colorful bangles. They apply henna on their hands even. As per tradition, Sindhara, a bucket full of clothes, jewellery, beauty products and clothes are gifted to the married woman by her mother-in-law.

Each day of the festival has separate rituals and specialties. The first day is called Dar Khane Din where men prepare dishes for their wives to gorge on. The second day is for fasting while the third day is for offering prayers.

Ghevar, Besan Laddu, Dal Bati Churma, Sattu and Kaju Katli are some of the sweets and food items that form a part of the special meal. Women observe a ‘Nirjala Vrat’ where they neither drink nor eat the entire day.

