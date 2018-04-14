Happy Vishu 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

This year Vishu will be celebrated on April 14. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) This year Vishu will be celebrated on April 14. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

Vishu, the Malayalam new year festival, is celebrated with a lot of gusto every year in Krala, Karnataka and other parts of the country. Following the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, Vishu is observed on the first day of the month called Medam and it signifies the sun’s transit into the Medam Rashi (first solar month). The festival generally falls somewhere in the middle of April in the Gregorian calendar. This year it will be celebrated on April 14.

Malayali Hindus worship Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna on this day and visit temples in order to have a Vishukkani Kazhcha (viewing/darshan). The festival is observed in the early hours of the day in temples, such as Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple or Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple or Kulathupuzha Sree BaalaShastha Temple.

In order to celebrate, friends and families come together and prepare delicacies. Members of the family wake up early to watch the golden blossoms of the laburnum tree, money, silver items and rice. They also exchange wishes with each other.

On the occasion of Vishu, send your near and dear ones greetings of the festival. Here are some of the best wishes you can share with families and friends.



* Start the year with a smile,

Celebrate with the family and share the memories.

Cherish the experience and treasure it.

Let the happy moments be your inspiration in life throughout the year.

Happy Vishu!

* Let’s welcome Vishu with new hope at heart and with great enthusiasm, anticipation and eagerness.



* From this Vishu, I wish the each day will be filled with cheer and joy.

Live your life to the fullest and dream big.

May the Lord krishna shower all his blessings on you

Happy Vishu!



* Vishu promises of a new beginning and a fresh start. May this Vishu also bring new hopes to your life!

* On this Vishu wish you a plentiful year. May all your dreams come true!



* Let’s usher the new beginning and banish all our worries. Happy Vishu to all!

* Take a vow to bring goodness and joy in the lives of those who are close to us. Wish you a very happy Vishu!





* May this Vishu also bring new hopes to your life!

* May this Vishu bring you delight, happiness and fulfillment. Have a prosperous Vishu!





* Wish you a very happy Vishu and a prosperous year ahead.

*Wishing you and your family a very happy Vishu.





