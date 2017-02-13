Happy Valentine’s Day 2017 Wishes: Best Valentine’s Day SMS, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Messages to send your Valentine!

Wish your loved ones a happy Valentine’s Day with these cute messages and images. Wish your loved ones a happy Valentine’s Day with these cute messages and images.

Valentine’s Day celebrates love, romance and togetherness. Celebrated on February 14, this day sees people across the world spending time with their loved ones, one way or the other. From special dates to candlelight dinners, from surprises to hunting for gifts together — Valentine’s Day is much more than just whispering sweet nothings to each other. Even those who are away from each other in terms of distance, try and spend time with each other on this day. It’s true, the Day of Love has something for everyone who understands and values true love.

While you are busy planning your day with your special someone, here are beautiful Valentine’s Day messages, quotes and images that you can share with each other.

Happy Valentine’s Day, you all!

* As busy as we get, we need to be reminded that we are still sweethearts. Valentine’s Day is a good day for me to stop and realise how wonderful you make me feel. Happy Valentine’s Day.

(Source: DesiSpy.com) (Source: DesiSpy.com)

* You are the *coca* to my *cola*

You are the *race* to my *car*

You are the *macaroni* to my *cheese*

You are the *Wal* to my *Mart*

but most of all….

You are the *keys* to my *heart*

(Source: designbolts.com) (Source: designbolts.com)

* I’m not asking for diamonds or roses this Valentine’s Day. I have your love and it is all that I need. You’re an amazing man and I love you dearly – Happy Valentine’s Day!

(Source: appforpcplanet.com) (Source: appforpcplanet.com)

* If I had to choose between loving you and breathing, I would use my last breath to say ‘i love you.’! i love you baby forever and always.

(Source: Pinterest.com) (Source: Pinterest.com)

* Some people say they want a Prince Charming, But I on the other hand, Say I don’t. That’s because I have a guy a billion times better than that. Love you more on Valentine’s Day.

(Source: messgaescollection.com) (Source: messgaescollection.com)

* Happy Valentines Day.!!

Love is not as simple as candle & Roses

Love is day-to-day living; talking time,

making time to be there,

with open arms and giving Heart

(Source: lootntrick.com) (Source: lootntrick.com)

* The smile on your face lets me know

that u need me there’s a truth in your eyes

saying you’ll never leave me the touch of

your hand says you’ll catch me if ever I fall.

(Source: happyvalentinesimages.com) (Source: happyvalentinesimages.com)

