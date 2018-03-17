Happy Ugadi 2018: Wishes, Photos, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

The Telugu and Kannada New Year festival Ugadi, which is also known as Yugadi, is a festival of utmost importance. According to Hindu religion, a cycle of 60 years is known as Samvatsara, and this day marks the beginning of a new Samvatsara. Interestingly, all the 60 Samvatsaras are identified by unique names. This year, Ugadi falls on March 18. In Maharashtra, people celebrate the day as Gudi Padwa. The day is considered very auspicious as it is believed that Lord Brahma had created the universe on this day, and it also marks the onset of the Satyayug.
Not only that, Chaitra Navratri begins on this day, and it leads to Ram Navami – Lord Rama’s birthday – which is celebrated on the ninth day. In India, people celebrate it with vigour and devotion, and also spend time with their friends and family.
Here are some greetings you can send to your friends and family.
* Put all the shadows of the past behind
Let’s look forward to new start
Realize new aspirations and dreams
Find new courage and hope to achieve them.
Wishing you an Ugadi filled with happiness and fun!
* May you blessed this Ugadi.
May the New Year bring you a life that is
Successful, abundant, prosperous and contenting.
Have a happy Ugadi!
* Welcome the New Year with complete anticipation, hope and eagerness.
Look forward to a bountiful year of prosperity, satisfaction and peace.
Have a very happy Ugadi!
* This Ugadi, I’m wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter.
I pray that you gain might and strength to accept life’s ups and downs.
Happy Ugadi to you!
* Celebrate Ugadi with complete cheer and joy,
Together with people you love and love you back
Have a happy Ugadi!
* This Ugadi, I wish you to have a new year filled with laughter, joy and fulfillment.
May the best returns of life be with you.
Have a blessed Ugadi!
* Best wishes to you and your family this Ugadi Festival.
Have lots of fun and bond!
Let the Ugadi Festival usher in joyous and great New Year
Happy Ugadi to you and to your family!
* Ugadi means…
New Life
New Hope
New Aspirations
New Beginning
Let’s make each day Ugadi!
* Wishing you a LOVELY Ugadi
Lively
Optimal
Vibrant
Exciting
Likeable
Yielding
Happy Ugadi To you!
* New start,
New beginning,
New hope,
New aspirations,
New Spirit,
May Ugadi Festival bring you all of them.
Happy Ugadi!
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App