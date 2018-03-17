Latest news

Happy Ugadi 2018: Wishes, Photos, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on March 18. The day is considered very auspicious as it is believed that Lord Brahma had created the universe on this day, and it also marks the beginning of the Satyayug.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 17, 2018 4:00 pm
Ugadi, Happy Ugadi 2018, Ugadi Wishes, Ugadi Photos, Ugadi Quotes, Ugadi Messages Happy Ugadi! Wish your friends and family on this festive season. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

The Telugu and Kannada New Year festival Ugadi, which is also known as Yugadi, is a festival of utmost importance. According to Hindu religion, a cycle of 60 years is known as Samvatsara, and this day marks the beginning of a new Samvatsara. Interestingly, all the 60 Samvatsaras are identified by unique names. This year, Ugadi falls on March 18. In Maharashtra, people celebrate the day as Gudi Padwa. The day is considered very auspicious as it is believed that Lord Brahma had created the universe on this day, and it also marks the onset of the Satyayug.

Not only that, Chaitra Navratri begins on this day, and it leads to Ram Navami – Lord Rama’s birthday – which is celebrated on the ninth day. In India, people celebrate it with vigour and devotion, and also spend time with their friends and family.

Here are some greetings you can send to your friends and family.

* Put all the shadows of the past behind
Let’s look forward to new start
Realize new aspirations and dreams
Find new courage and hope to achieve them.
Wishing you an Ugadi filled with happiness and fun!

Ugadi, Happy Ugadi 2018, Ugadi Wishes, Ugadi Photos, Ugadi Quotes, Ugadi Messages, Ugadi Greetings Happy Ugadi! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May you blessed this Ugadi.
May the New Year bring you a life that is
Successful, abundant, prosperous and contenting.
Have a happy Ugadi!

Ugadi, Happy Ugadi 2018, Ugadi Wishes, Ugadi Photos, Ugadi Quotes, Ugadi Messages, Ugadi Greetings It’s time to celebrate Ugadi! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Welcome the New Year with complete anticipation, hope and eagerness.
Look forward to a bountiful year of prosperity, satisfaction and peace.
Have a very happy Ugadi!

Ugadi, Happy Ugadi 2018, Ugadi Wishes, Ugadi Photos, Ugadi Quotes, Ugadi Messages, Ugadi Greetings Happy Ugadi! Wish your loved ones. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* This Ugadi, I’m wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter.
I pray that you gain might and strength to accept life’s ups and downs.
Happy Ugadi to you!

Ugadi, Happy Ugadi 2018, Ugadi Wishes, Ugadi Photos, Ugadi Quotes, Ugadi Messages, Ugadi Greetings Happy Ugadi! What are your plans for the festive season? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Celebrate Ugadi with complete cheer and joy,
Together with people you love and love you back
Have a happy Ugadi!

Ugadi, Happy Ugadi 2018, Ugadi Wishes, Ugadi Photos, Ugadi Quotes, Ugadi Messages, Ugadi Greetings Happy Ugadi! Have you wished your friends and family on the festive season? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* This Ugadi, I wish you to have a new year filled with laughter, joy and fulfillment.
May the best returns of life be with you.
Have a blessed Ugadi!

Ugadi, Happy Ugadi 2018, Ugadi Wishes, Ugadi Photos, Ugadi Quotes, Ugadi Messages, Ugadi Greetings Have a great time with your close ones! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Best wishes to you and your family this Ugadi Festival.
Have lots of fun and bond!
Let the Ugadi Festival usher in joyous and great New Year
Happy Ugadi to you and to your family!

Ugadi, Happy Ugadi 2018, Ugadi Wishes, Ugadi Photos, Ugadi Quotes, Ugadi Messages, Ugadi Greetings Cherish your bonds this Ugadi (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Ugadi means…
New Life
New Hope
New Aspirations
New Beginning
Let’s make each day Ugadi!

Ugadi, Happy Ugadi 2018, Ugadi Wishes, Ugadi Photos, Ugadi Quotes, Ugadi Messages, Ugadi Greetings Happy Ugadi! Wish you a Happy New Year. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Wishing you a LOVELY Ugadi
Lively
Optimal
Vibrant
Exciting
Likeable
Yielding
Happy Ugadi To you!

Ugadi, Happy Ugadi 2018, Ugadi Wishes, Ugadi Photos, Ugadi Quotes, Ugadi Messages, Ugadi Greetings Welcome these new beginnings. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* New start,
New beginning,
New hope,
New aspirations,
New Spirit,
May Ugadi Festival bring you all of them.
Happy Ugadi!

Ugadi, Happy Ugadi 2018, Ugadi Wishes, Ugadi Photos, Ugadi Quotes, Ugadi Messages, Ugadi Greetings Happy Ugadi! Wish you friends and family on this festive season. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 17: Latest News