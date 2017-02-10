Happy Teddy Day 2017 Wishes: Best Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages to Send Your Dear Ones!

Charm your lady love with fluffy teddy bears. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Charm your lady love with fluffy teddy bears. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The month of February brings a wisp of love with it. With the fervour and excitement surrounding Valentine’s Day, most of the couples start planning well in advance for the day.

With time, trends change and nowadays, it’s not just one day that counts. The entire week before the Valentine’s Day is significant of something special. Starting with Rose Day, the days to follow as marked as Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. Valentine’s Day then falls on February 14 and marks the day of love, passion and romance!

ALSO READ | Valentine’s Day Week 2017: Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day

Celebrated on February 10, Teddy Day celebrates the love women have for adorable, stuffed toys. What better than a fluffy, soft teddy bear toy to hold on to, when you drift off to sleep? Men gift teddy bears in different shapes and sizes to charm their lady love on this day.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

Not everyone can gift teddy bears personally as some stay miles apart from each other. For them, the virtual world works wonders! When you are away from your loved one, here’s how you can make their day special. To make merry on the fourth day of the Valentine’s week, send sweet messages or pictures to your lover.

Read the best quotes, SMSes, Facebook status and WhatsApp messages to send your better half:

* Bears like honey that comes from bees.

Bears like to nap under shady trees.

Bears can be cuddly, or big and mean.

My little Teddy Bear is the cutest I’ve seen.

He’s at my side when I’m happy or blue,

Here’s to my Teddy Bear — ‘I love you!’.

Found your teddy yet? (Source: Imgion) Found your teddy yet? (Source: Imgion)

* (”)….(”)

( ‘ o ‘ )

(”)–(”)

(””’)-(””’)

Happy Teddy Bear Day

Cute teddy friend! (Source: ilovelyhdwallpaper.com) Cute teddy friend! (Source: ilovelyhdwallpaper.com)

* In our childhood, teddy bears are warm

companions – good listeners, never critical,

always reassuring. They are bear-shaped security

blankets, huggable enough to fold in

our arms, a perfect fit for our laps.

Happy Teddy Day! (Source: HD Wallpapers) Happy Teddy Day! (Source: HD Wallpapers)

* You’re In My Thoughts And In My Heart

Wherever I May Go

On Teddy Bear Day I’d Like To Say

I Care More Than You Know

Hug a bear! (Source: Valentines Day 2017 Quotes) Hug a bear! (Source: Valentines Day 2017 Quotes)

* A breath is a sign of life,

A beat is a sign of heart’s life,

A teddy is a sign of love,

And your love is a sign of my life.

Happy teddy day!

Remember someone this teddy day! (Source: YouTube) Remember someone this teddy day! (Source: YouTube)

* I Am Sending A Teddy To You.

Love My Teddy Bear, Kiss My

Teddy Bear, Hug My Teddy Bear,

Keep That Teddy Carefully

Because Teddy Has My Heart…

Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear, Turn Around! (Source: Pinterest) Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear, Turn Around! (Source: Pinterest)

* ()”.’.()

( (T))

(ö) (ö)

WHERE are you?

().’.”()

((T) )

(ö) (ö)

Right? No!

()”.’.()

( (T))

(ö) (ö)

Left? No!

()”.’.”()

( (T) )

(ö) (ö)

There you are!

What do you want to say this Teddy Day? (Source: SendScraps.com) What do you want to say this Teddy Day? (Source: SendScraps.com)

* Chocolate ki khushbu

Icecream ki mithaas

Pyar ki masti

Or hothon ka swaad

Hasi k gubbare

Or tumhaara saath

Mubarak ho aapko

Teddy Day kaa tyohaar!!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd