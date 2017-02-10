Happy Teddy Day 2017 Wishes: Best Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages to Send Your Dear Ones!

The month of February brings a wisp of love with it. With the fervour and excitement surrounding Valentine’s Day, most of the couples start planning well in advance for the day.
With time, trends change and nowadays, it’s not just one day that counts. The entire week before the Valentine’s Day is significant of something special. Starting with Rose Day, the days to follow as marked as Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. Valentine’s Day then falls on February 14 and marks the day of love, passion and romance!
Celebrated on February 10, Teddy Day celebrates the love women have for adorable, stuffed toys. What better than a fluffy, soft teddy bear toy to hold on to, when you drift off to sleep? Men gift teddy bears in different shapes and sizes to charm their lady love on this day.
Not everyone can gift teddy bears personally as some stay miles apart from each other. For them, the virtual world works wonders! When you are away from your loved one, here’s how you can make their day special. To make merry on the fourth day of the Valentine’s week, send sweet messages or pictures to your lover.
Read the best quotes, SMSes, Facebook status and WhatsApp messages to send your better half:
* Bears like honey that comes from bees.
Bears like to nap under shady trees.
Bears can be cuddly, or big and mean.
My little Teddy Bear is the cutest I’ve seen.
He’s at my side when I’m happy or blue,
Here’s to my Teddy Bear — ‘I love you!’.
* (”)….(”)
( ‘ o ‘ )
(”)–(”)
(””’)-(””’)
Happy Teddy Bear Day
* In our childhood, teddy bears are warm
companions – good listeners, never critical,
always reassuring. They are bear-shaped security
blankets, huggable enough to fold in
our arms, a perfect fit for our laps.
* You’re In My Thoughts And In My Heart
Wherever I May Go
On Teddy Bear Day I’d Like To Say
I Care More Than You Know
* A breath is a sign of life,
A beat is a sign of heart’s life,
A teddy is a sign of love,
And your love is a sign of my life.
Happy teddy day!
* I Am Sending A Teddy To You.
Love My Teddy Bear, Kiss My
Teddy Bear, Hug My Teddy Bear,
Keep That Teddy Carefully
Because Teddy Has My Heart…
* ()”.’.()
( (T))
(ö) (ö)
WHERE are you?
().’.”()
((T) )
(ö) (ö)
Right? No!
()”.’.()
( (T))
(ö) (ö)
Left? No!
()”.’.”()
( (T) )
(ö) (ö)
There you are!
* Chocolate ki khushbu
Icecream ki mithaas
Pyar ki masti
Or hothon ka swaad
Hasi k gubbare
Or tumhaara saath
Mubarak ho aapko
Teddy Day kaa tyohaar!!