Happy Teddy Day 2017: 5 Teddies to gift your boyfriend and girlfriend

It is not just the one day that couples are expressing their love for each other. (Source: Thinkstock Images) It is not just the one day that couples are expressing their love for each other. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The month of February is the time when people across the world celebrate love. With Valentine’s Day on February 14, excited couples start preparing well in advance for the day, with the fervour at its peak during Valentine’s week that starts on February 7. Yes, it is not just the one day that couples are expressing their love for each other. Starting with Rose Day, people celebrate Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day with as much excitement as Valentine’s.

ALSO READ | Valentine’s Day Week 2017: Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day

Teddy Day falls on February 10. The day celebrates women and their love for fluffy stuffed teddy bear-toys. These come in all shapes and sizes, for men to gift their lady love and sweep them off their feet, yet again. Here are 5 adorable stuffed teddys you could gift your special one today.

ALSO READ | Happy Teddy Day 2017 Wishes: Best Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages to Send Your Dear Ones!

(Source: Pinterest) (Source: Pinterest)

Gift her this cute teddy couple to remind her of the times you have spent together.

(Source: Thinkstock Images) (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Gift him this absolutely adorable teddy toy — for times when he misses you.

(Source: Thinkstock Images) (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Don’t want to go all the way down the ‘mushy lane’ with oversized teddies? Gift yourselves these tiny, cute teddys to bring in your Valentine’s Day.

(Source: Thinkstock Images) (Source: Thinkstock Images)

What better than a teddy bear to tell him how much you love him!

(Source: Thinkstock Images) (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Gift her this adorable stuffed toy so she can hold on to it while drifting off to sleep at night.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd