Happy Rose Day 2017 Wishes: Greetings, Images, Wallpaper, Shayari for Your Loved Ones

Love is in the air… Valentine’s Day falls on February 14 every year but the frenzy begins a week earlier. The excitement is such that couples start planning for the week a month in advance. The hysteria has taken over so much that in many countries it is almost considered a holiday! Rose Day steals the first spot in the lovey-dovey seven-day affair.

Celebrated on February 7 every year, loved ones express their feelings by gifting each other roses. Not just red, but roses in different colours can be gifted and each colour has its own significance. If red stands for love, longing and desire; white signifies purity and innocence. Yellow is for friends, pink is for admiration and grace, orange means passion and lavender marks love-at-first-sight!

Loved ones celebrate the day by going for dates and exchanging presents and roses. However, not everyone has the privilege to do that. Technology is the only tool to profess their love for the ones in long-distance relationships. While couples send a bunch of roses to each other, friends and family also exchange wishes, greetings and messages on Rose Day.

With social media playing a huge role to get people closer, here are a few wishes, greetings, messages, images and quotes to send each other:

* My rose is red, Your eyes are blue,

You love me, And I love you.

Happy Valentine’s Day in advance.

Happy Rose Day !!!

Happy Rose Day! (Source: EArticleBlog) Happy Rose Day! (Source: EArticleBlog)

* Roses have distinct meanings according to colour. Let’s see what they say:

Red Rose says: I love you

White Rose says: My feelings are pure

Yellow Rose says: You bring joy to my life and Let’s be friends

Pink Rose says: I like you

Orange Rose says: I am proud of you

Peach Rose says: Thank you and I sympathize with you

Lavender Rose says: I am enchanted by you

Blue Rose says:- You seem like an unattainable dream

I love you the most! (Source: diwali2014fest.in) I love you the most! (Source: diwali2014fest.in)

* This Rose Day, I Wish That All The Thorns On The Path Of…

Your Life Be Vanquished And Your Life Path Be Filled With Petals Of…

Love, Friendship And Blessings. Happy Rose Day…!

A magical friendship rose. (Source: Valentines Day Ideas) A magical friendship rose. (Source: Valentines Day Ideas)

* You Are The One I Have Always Dreamed Of,

The One I Have Always Wanted Beside Me.

Beautiful And Gentle Like A Rose

You Always Calm Me When I Need You.

Love is in the air! (Source: Chhota Ghalib) Love is in the air! (Source: Chhota Ghalib)

* Everything About You Is Interesting,

Your Smile, Your Laughter, Your Beauty,

Your Scent And Your Company.

I Always Think Of You With A Smile On My Face.

I Love You My Precious Rose.

Love the one who can make your life beautiful. (Source: Valentines Day 2017 Wishes) Love the one who can make your life beautiful. (Source: Valentines Day 2017 Wishes)

* Although We Are Apart,

Trust Me No One Can Stop Me

From Thinking Of You.

May This Valentines Bring Us Much Closer.

Happy Rose Day!

I’m giving you my heart and soul. (Source: Status 77) I’m giving you my heart and soul. (Source: Status 77)

* Many Beautiful Flowers in the world

But My Flower is you.

Your Most Beautiful than Others,

I Love My Lovely Rose.

Happy Rose Day Dear!

Symbol of love. (Source: Status 77) Symbol of love. (Source: Status 77)

* Roses have a long and colourful history.

They have been symbols of love,

beauty, war, and supremacy.

When love first came to Earth,

spring season spread rose-beds to

receive him. HAPPY ROSE DAY!!!

