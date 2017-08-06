Happy Raksha Bandhan 2017: Facebook and Whatsapp Messages, Status, SMS, Greetings and Images

Raksha Bandhan is the day when siblings celebrate the special bond of love. Sure, they might fight and annoy each other throughout the year, but on this auspicious day, things take a 180-degree turn and suddenly there is lost love found. Sisters tie a thread/band around their brother’s wrist and in exchange he promises to protect his sibling from all evils. This year Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 7.

Here’s a collection of special Facebook and Whatsapp messages, status, SMSes, and greetings to help you express your love in words.

1. The memories may fade away with time but the love and special bond we share will grow ever stronger with each passing day… Happy Raksha Bandhan Wishes to You!

2. We gain and lose things everyday. But trust me on one thing — you’ll never lose me. I will always be here. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

3. Kaamyabi tumhare kadam chume,

Khushiyan tumhare charo aur ho,

Par bhagwan se itni prarthana karne ke liye,

tum mujhe kuch to commission do!

To my extremely lovable (but kanjoos) brother…

Just kidding as always.

Happy Raksha Bandhan.

4. If I can choose my brother in next life, then I will choose you. Love you brother, Happy Raksha Bandhan.

5. All these years, you have done so many things for me. It helps me know how much you care. I may not say it everyday but I admire you a lot. I feel richly blessed to have a brother like you. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

6. There is only one thing I have to say — you are lucky to have me as your sister. Just kidding! I am lucky to have you as my brother. Happy Raksha bandhan!

7. You were always my best friend, looking out for me, making sure the path I travelled on was smooth. Even if I searched the world over, there cannot be a better brother than you. Wishing you the best in life, always.

8. You never say no, you never say anything is impossible and you never say you cannot do it. That’s my brother, a superman who make things possible and who make paths smoother. I love you brother.

9. This Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God that may our bond of love continue to grow stronger with each passing year.

10. “I long for the day through the year that you so ceremoniously tie a Rakhi on my wrist and pray for my well being. Dear Sis, I wish that our bond grows stronger everyday…”

11. You are the person who holds me in my bad times, you are the person who dances with me in my happiness. I can’t recall even a single day when you were absent from my life. I really love you.

12. Dear brother, thanks for all that you have done for me. Glad to have a brother like you. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

13. Brother, I may have a lot of friends but none of them is as close as you. Thanks for always being there whenever I needed you the most.

14. Aaj din bahut khaas hai,

Behan ke liye kuch mere paas hai,

Uske sukun ki khaatir oh behnaa.

Tera bhaiya hamesha tere aas-paas hai!!

Happy Raksha Bandhan.

15. This Rakhi I am far from you but that does not mean I am not near you. You will always be there in my heart. Wishing you a lovely Raksha Bandhan.

16. Bachpan ki wo bheeni smritiyan lekar aaya Rakhi ka tyohaar

Baat-baat par wo roothna mera

Sneh tumhara jyon babul ka pyaar

Mubarak ho Bhaiya tumhein Raksha Bandhan ka ye tyohaar!

17. Rakhi is

R: rock strong relationship

A: acceptance all along

K: kindness to the core

H: heartwarming presence

I: idealistic relationship

Happy Rakhi!

18. On this Rakhi, let’s bring back the lively spirit of childhood, play pranks with each other and become that wacky siblings we were always. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

19. “To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confident — it is to have a soulmate for life. ”

20. Jab khuda ne duniya ko banaya hoga, ek baat se ghabraya hoga

Kaise rakhunga khayal itni ladkiyo ka,

Tab us ne sab ke liye ek bhai banaya hoga.

Happy Rakhi!!!

21. No matter the distances between us, my Rakhi will always reach on time, to be tied on the wrist of my loving brother with the heartwarming wishes of joy and happiness to illuminate your life.

22. Har ladki ko aapka inteezar hai

Har ladki aapke liye bekaraar hai

Har ladki ko aapki aarjoo hai

Yeh aapka koi kamaal nahi

Aaj ‘Rakhi’ ka tyohar hai!

23. Brothers are like streetlights along the road, they don’t make the distance any shorter but they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile. Love u Bro.

24. My love for you is measureless. My blessings to you are unlimited. Dear Brother, you will always be my friend, a guide and a hero. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

25. Phoolon ka taron ka, sabka kehna hai, duniya me sabse achha mere Bhaiya hai… Love you always! Happy Raksha Bandhan.

26. The pious occasion of Raksha Bandhan reminds me of the days when we were kids. We fought and made up easily. Those lovely days can’t come back but will always stay in my heart. Missing you darling brother on this Raksha Bandhan.

27. Rakhi is just an excuse for me to express myself. You mean the world to me. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my sweet sister.

28. You helped me while I was in trouble, you made me feel safe when I was scared and other things you did to make me happy. Thanks is insufficient for all this. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you, Brother.

29. Before I utter anything, you understand. You have been my friend to whom I can share all my secrets. I love you, my darling sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

30. I feel so blessed and treasured to have a brother like you in my life. You like an Angel are always there when I need you. Thanks Brother and have a Happy Raksha Bandhan.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd