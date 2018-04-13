Happy Puthandu (Tamil New Year) 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status

It’s that time of the year when Tamilians welcome their new year and celebrate the day with great pomp and delicious south Indian cuisine. The Tamil New Year, popularly known as Puthandu, is observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai. The date of the new year depends on Sankranthi and when it takes place after sunrise and before sunset, it falls on the same day. However, if Sankranti takes place after sunset then the year begins on the following day.
Although, with the times changing and people getting too occupied with their work and busy lifestyle, not everyone has the time and opportunity to get together with their loved ones to celebrate the occasion. Especially those who live far away from their family and friends. But no worries, we have clubbed some of the most wishes and message cards that you can send to your loved ones, to show that you care.
* A new beginning…
New hopes…
New horizons to reach…
May the Sun radiate all the goodness of life…
In the coming year and always!
Happy Tamil New Year to all.
* Let this Puthandu be the start of you new, better life.
Have a happy and blessed Tamil New year!
* On this Tamil New Year,
Wish you be showered with
The Divine blessings…
Of happiness and Prosperity
Puthandu Vazthukal !!!
* God Bless you & Keep you happy in this new year.
Happy new year!
* It’s tamil new year!
Time for celebration and cheer!
Have fun with family and enjoy.
As this auspicious holiday brings prosperity and joy!
* Abundance
Happiness
Prosperity
Success
May this Tamil New year bring them in to your life.
Puthandu Vazhtukal!
* Let this new year begin with a lot of Hopes & Inspiration.
Puthandu Vazthukal !!!
* May this Tamil New Year’s day bring
Joy, Prosperity, Success and Hope
into your lives and your near and dear ones.
Puthandu Vazhtukal!
