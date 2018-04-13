Happy Puthandu (Tamil New Year) 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status

Happy Tamil New Year! Have you wised your family on this auspicious occasion? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Tamil New Year! Have you wised your family on this auspicious occasion? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

It’s that time of the year when Tamilians welcome their new year and celebrate the day with great pomp and delicious south Indian cuisine. The Tamil New Year, popularly known as Puthandu, is observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai. The date of the new year depends on Sankranthi and when it takes place after sunrise and before sunset, it falls on the same day. However, if Sankranti takes place after sunset then the year begins on the following day.

Although, with the times changing and people getting too occupied with their work and busy lifestyle, not everyone has the time and opportunity to get together with their loved ones to celebrate the occasion. Especially those who live far away from their family and friends. But no worries, we have clubbed some of the most wishes and message cards that you can send to your loved ones, to show that you care.

* A new beginning…

New hopes…

New horizons to reach…

May the Sun radiate all the goodness of life…

In the coming year and always!

Happy Tamil New Year to all.

Wish your friends and family in this new year. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Wish your friends and family in this new year. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

* Let this Puthandu be the start of you new, better life.

Have a happy and blessed Tamil New year!

Happy Puthandu! What are your plans for the day? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Happy Puthandu! What are your plans for the day? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

* On this Tamil New Year,

Wish you be showered with

The Divine blessings…

Of happiness and Prosperity

Puthandu Vazthukal !!!

Happy Puthandu! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Happy Puthandu! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

* God Bless you & Keep you happy in this new year.

Happy new year!

Happy Puthandu! Wish your friends and family a joyous new year. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Happy Puthandu! Wish your friends and family a joyous new year. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

* It’s tamil new year!

Time for celebration and cheer!

Have fun with family and enjoy.

As this auspicious holiday brings prosperity and joy!

Happy Tamil New Year to all! (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Happy Tamil New Year to all! (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

* Abundance

Happiness

Prosperity

Success

May this Tamil New year bring them in to your life.

Puthandu Vazhtukal!

Happy Puthandu! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Happy Puthandu! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

* Let this new year begin with a lot of Hopes & Inspiration.

Puthandu Vazthukal !!!

Puthandu Vazhtukal! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Puthandu Vazhtukal! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

* May this Tamil New Year’s day bring

Joy, Prosperity, Success and Hope

into your lives and your near and dear ones.

Puthandu Vazhtukal!

