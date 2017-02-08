Happy Propose Day 2017: SMS, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages for Boyfriend and Girlfriend

Let your loved one know how much you care for him/her this Propose Day. Let your loved one know how much you care for him/her this Propose Day.

Although happily-in-love couples across the world wouldn’t really want one day to declare their love and commitment towards each other, Propose Day, the second day of Valentine’s Week nevertheless gives them a chance to make their loved ones feel special. As much as they care for their loved ones, what one seeks the most in relationships is commitment and loyalty. So this Propose Day, take your special one out on a date, treat her or him to their favourite dishes and wine, and pop the beautiful question!

But before that, start the day by reminding them how much they mean to you with these Propose Day messages and quotes.

* “In the event that I Reached For Your Hand,

Will You Hold It..? In the event that I Hold Out My Arms,

Will You Hug Me..? In the event that I Go For Your Lips Will You Kiss Me… ?

In the event that I Capture Your Heart, Will You Love Me… ?

Cheerful Propose Day”

* “The Minute I Heard My First Love

Story, I Started Looking For

You, Not Knowing How Blind That

Was. Lovers Don’t Finally Meet

Somewhere. They’re In Each Other

All Along. Happy Propose Day.”

(Source: Valentinesdayquotes.com) (Source: Valentinesdayquotes.com)

* “Feelings Are Always The Same,

saying It Could Be In Different Ways,

Some Say It Directly Are Called “LOVERS”

Some Write On Paper Called “POET”

Happy Propose Day My Love.”

(Source: Valentinesday2017wishes.com) (Source: Valentinesday2017wishes.com)

* “It Is Propose Day..

Our Love Is Like A Song..

It Is Sometimes Short And Sometimes Long..

It Is Full Of Good And Full Of Bad..

It Is Happy And Sometimes Sad..

Truth Be Told..

Love Will Go On Like A Record

That Goes On And On”

(Source: Happykissdayimages.blogspot.com) (Source: Happykissdayimages.blogspot.com)

* “You Are The Happiness Of My

Lîfe, You are The Smile Of

My Lîps, I am alive To See

You anytîme, Your Cute Smile

Gîve Me Power Please Dont Ever

Leave Me Happy Propose Day.”

(Source: fitnhit.com) (Source: fitnhit.com)

* “You Are My Strength..

You Are My Rock..

You Are The One Who Keeps Life Exciting..

You Also Keep It Full And Inviting..

Will You Take My Last Name On Propose Day?”

