Happy Promise Day 2017 Wishes: Best Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status & WhatsApp Messages to send Your Dear Ones!

When it comes to love, it cannot sustain on its own. It needs tendering and a lot of care paired with affection, dedication, and loyalty. Being honest is a prerequisite in any relationship and what better way to build a foundation based on some vows made from the heart. Though any one particular day is not enough to maintain those vows, yet it’s a special occasion to make your loved ones know, that you care and that you love them.

February is the month of romance, and it’s not restricted to just one day anymore. Now, couples celebrate for the entire week with each day signifying a special day — Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day and finally, Valentine’s Day!

And when it’s Promise Day, rekindle your love with more dedication and zeal. It’s true that with passing time we have just been getting busy with no time in hand, yet take out few minutes today and let your dear ones know what they mean to you and promise to be there always.

WATCH VIDEO | Valentine’s Day Special: Pyaar, Mohabbat, Dating – What Do Indians Think Of It

Celebrated on February 11, Promise Day is the most significant one as it celebrates the very essence of love. And on this occasion, here are few messages for your special one.

* May you never steal, lie, or cheat, but if you must steal, then steal away my sorrows,

And if you must lie, lie with me all the nights of my life,

And if you must cheat, then please cheat death because I couldn’t live a day without you.

Happy Promise Day, Love!

* If you are the moon, I promise to be your star

If you are the rain, I promise to be your rainbow

If you be the butter, I promise to be your bread

If you be the river, I promise to be the current and not the banks,

Because I always want us to be together!

Happy Promise Day, darling!

* Love me without fear

Trust me without questioning

Need me without demanding

Want me without restrictions

Accept me without changes

Desire me with inhibitions

For a love so free

I promise yours to be.

Happy Promise Day!

* Speaking Without Egos,

Loving Without Intentions,

Caring Without Expectations,

I Promise You That You Will Be Mine Always.

Happy Promise Day!

* I Can Not Promise To Solve All Your Problems,

I Can Only Promise

That I Will Never Let You Face Them Alone,

Happy Promise Day

* A Promise Is Not Easy, A Promise

Is Meant Forever, I Want To

Make A Promise Today, To

Give You Love And Stop Never.

* We Met It Was Luck!

We Talked It Was Chance!

We Became Friends It Was Destiny!

We R Still Friends It Is Faith!

We’ll Always Be Friends It’s a Promise!

On This Promise Day!!!

Happy Promise Day 2017

* I promise to stand by you, to hold you up when you’re about to fall and to always keep you safe.

I never believed there was a girl out there for me. Until I met you.

You changed everything. And I never want to live without you.

I love you more than I ever thought possible.

Happy Promise Day!

* We Are Meant To Be Together

And Always Be Near Through

The Good Times And Bad One.

Happy Promise Day My Love!!

* If you are cold at night, let the promise of my love cover you like a warm blanket.

* Forever Is Not Today,

not Tomorrow Or A Century That Will Come,

But A Lifetime.

And I Promise To Love You Forever.

Happy Promise Day

* I Must Have Been Born Under A Lucky Star,

To Find A Friend As Nice As You Are.

I Will Follow The Rainbow To The End,

If You Promise To Remain My Friend !!!

* This Promise Day

I Don’t Promise You The Moon,

I Don’t Promise You The Star,

But If You Promise To Remember Me,

I Promise To Be Always There.

Thinking Of You On This Promise Day…

* “Don’t promise me forever, Just love me day by day.”

* I know love is not easy, especially with me

I know we have long miles to go before the destination we see

but with you by my side, I know it will be a journey worth it.

Promise to just be there, no matter rain or storms.

Because after even after the darkest nights, there is always a sunrise.

Happy Promise Day

* I promise to love you with my soul & my body no matter

How distanced we are you’ll always be mine.

