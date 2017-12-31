Happy New Year 2018: Greetings, Wishes, Cards, Images, Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status Quotes

Happy New Year 2018: Usher in the new year with these messages and greetings. Happy New Year 2018: Usher in the new year with these messages and greetings.

It is time to leave the old year behind and usher in the new. New Year’s Day, which according to the Gregorian calendar falls on January 1, is one of the most popular occasions across the globe and people from disparate ethnicity and religion, caste and creed partake in the celebration. Much like in 2017, where a number of things had made news — some photos had gone viral, some social media phenomenons had hit headlines, few bizarre make-up trends were a hit, some colours had made a splash — the year 2018 too will have its share of news and trends and there is a lot of excitement to see them unfold.

As you ready yourself to welcome the new year and leave the bittersweet memories behind of 2017, here are few messages and greetings you can share with your loved ones and friends while wishing them a great 2018 ahead.

* It is the time to start anew. Wish you a very happy 2018

* May the universe bless you in surprising and joyful ways. Happy New Year

* Wishing you a year filled with new hopes, joys and beginning

* Learn from yesterday,live for today and hope for tomorrow. Happy New Year

* A new year has arrived and the possibilities are endless. Happy New Year

* Expecting your smiles to become even bigger in 2018. Happy New Year.

* Wishing you a happy and fun-filled year ahead. Happy New Year

* Thanks for all the fun, and lovely moments we shared May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.

