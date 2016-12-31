Happy New Year 2017: Best New Year SMS, and Facebook Messages to send Happy New Year greetings!

Happy New Year messages to wish your loved ones and friends on this special occasion. (Source: Thinkstock images) Happy New Year messages to wish your loved ones and friends on this special occasion. (Source: Thinkstock images)

New Year’s Day, which according to the Gregorian calendar falls on January 1, is one of the most popular occasions around the globe. Beyond religion, ethnicity, caste and creed it’s a common festivity enjoyed by all. The culmination of the long holiday season, it marks a new beginning, symbolising new hope and a fresh start.

With amazing parties and fanfare, we are all ready to welcome 2017 and leave behind the bygones. From sad memories to shocking incidents, from heartbreaks to failures – there’s a belief that we will slip into the coming year with replenished soul and vigour. To conquer the best and defeat the worst.

Around the world to mark the new year there are many unusual traditions that people follow. While in Latin American countries believes something as bizarre as the colour of your underwear may affect the coming year, British folklores believe sweeping your house of the New Year’s day will sweep away all the good luck out of the door! No matter what you choose to believe and follow, everyone just hopes the next year is always happier and better than the last one.So, to celebrate the coming new year, here are few messages and greeting to wish your loved ones and friends a very Happy New Year 2017.

* 12 Months happiness, 52 weeks fun,

365 Days laughter, 8760 hrs good luck,

525600 Minutes joy, 31536000 seconds success,

So wishing u a Happy New Year.

* Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book.

Write a good one.

Happy New Year, 2017!

* Out with the old, in with the new;

May you be happy the whole year through;

Happy New Year!

* Be always at war with your vices,

at peace with your neighbours and

let each new year find you a better man.

Happy New Year

* Counting my blessings and wishing you more.

Hope you enjoy the New Year in store.

Have a joyous New Year

* A New Year has tiptoed in.

Let’s go forward to meet it.

Let’s welcome the 365 days it brings.

Let’s live well with love in our hearts towards God and all people.

Let’s walk through its corridors with praise songs on our lips.

* Before the sun sets in this year,

before the memories fade,

before the networks get jammed

Wish u and ur family Happy Sparkling New Year 2017

* May the new year that follows be the best you have ever had.

Have a blissful new year!

Happy 2017 to you and your family

* A Happy New Year! Grant that I

May bring no tear to any eye

When this New Year in time shall end

Let it be said I’ve played the friend,

Have lived and loved and laboured here,

And made of it a happy year.

* Nights will be dark

But days will be light,

wish your life to be always bright

Happy New Year 2017

* For last year’s words belong to last year’s language.

And next year’s words await another voice.

Happy New Year 2017

* Wish You New Year 2017

On 1st January, when Moon Sets and Sun Rises,

the world would wake up to a new dawn,

I wish all my friends and family live long and to

witness 100 such dawns.

Happy new Year 2017.

* May the New Year give you the strength to face the challenges of life

courage to adjust the sail so as to take every situation to your stride.

* New Year’s is the perfect occasion to celebrate love, friendships and all the good things in life. Let’s take the time to appreciate what this year has given us and what the new one is about to bring!

* It isn’t only a new year; it is a new chance for everyone to restart!

Wish you a very Happy New Year!

* Best wishes to my beloved friend for an amazing year ahead.

May the sunshine of happiness always shine above you.

May the dove of peace rest over you and live in your home.

May the dense forest of love surround you all year round.

May you have a lovely New Year.

* Every end marks a new beginning.

Keep your spirits and determination unshaken,

And you shall always walk the glory road.

With courage, faith and great effort,

you shall achieve everything you desire.

I wish you a very Happy New Year.

