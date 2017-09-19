Happy Navratri 2017: Facebook & Whatsapp Messages, Status, HD Wallpapers, Images and Greetings, Wishes

Here’s a collection of Facebook & Whatsapp Messages for your friends and family.

Navaratri festivals is a nine-day Hindu festival that begins on Spetember 21 and will end with Dussehra on September 30. This Hindu festival is held in honour of Goddess Durga, the festival is celebrated mostly in the month of September or October after seven days of Mahalaya Amavasya.

These nine days of Sharad Navratri are also marked by fasting with observing the festivities allowed only certain kind of foods. Navratris are held twice a year as per the Hindu calendar -during the onset of spring season (Chaitra Navaratri) and during the onset of winter season (Sharad Navratri).

Here are some of the wishes that you can send to your friends and family on the occasion of Navratri 2017 :

*Nine nights of festivity With dances and revelry. May this divine occasion bring success to you And embrace victories too. Have a delightful Navratri! (Source: easyday.snydle.com)

*This Navratri I wish you wisdom as you stand in all your life’s crossroads. May you pick the best choices! (Source: easyday.snydle.com)

*This Navratri, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos. Happy Navratri! (Source: iloveindia.com)

*May Mata bless you

On this auspicious day of Navratri,

And may on this festive season dhan,

Yash and samriddhi come your way ( source: bestlovesms.in)

*N = Nav Chetna

A = Akhand Jyoti

V = Vighna Nashak

R = Ratjageshwari

A = Anand Dayi

T = Trikal Darshi

R = Rakhan Karti

A = Anand Mayi Maa

May Nav Durga bless you always.

Wish you and your family a very Happy Navratri! (Source:bestlovesms.in)

*Goddess Durga is an embodiment of Shakti who overcame the evils of the world. May this Navratri, everyone uses Her blessings and power to overcome their problems in life. Wish you a very happy Navratri! (Source: dailysmscollection.in)

*Nava Durga has come to our presence to grace us with her supremacy, let us worship her with happiness and spirit cherish her blessings and celebrate with our loved ones wish you all a Happy Navratri! (Source: dailysmscollection.in)

*With God Durga showering her grace and blessings to fill our home and hearts with it. May this Navaratri be extra special to share this moment with the world. Wish you Happy Navaratri (Source: dailysmscollection.in)

