Happy Mother’s Day 2017: When is it celebrated in India; history, celebrations and facts you should know

How are you celebrating Mother’s Day this year? (Source: Thinkstock Images) How are you celebrating Mother’s Day this year? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

She nurtures her little ones in her womb and devotes all her life to their well being. In return for her selfless love, she expects nothing. Truly, mothers are God’s angels on earth and the greatest teacher of kindness and compassion for all of us, isn’t she?

When was the last time you told your mom how much she means to you? A single day isn’t enough to express how you feel but you can always make it special. Every year, Mother’s Day is observed around the world with much affection and adulation. This year, in India, it’s all set to be observed on Sunday, May 14.

ALSO READ | Happy Mother’s Day 2017: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Mother’s Day Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages

HISTORY

The custom of celebrating Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May was first adopted by United States. Many other countries then followed suit. Anna Jarvis first held a campaign to make “Mother’s Day” a recognised holiday in the United States in 1905, the year her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, died. The day was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. The church now holds the International Mother’s Day Shrine.

However, there are several other nations that have associated the day with older traditions. Keeping alive the memory of Mother Church, not motherhood on Christian Mothering Sunday — Mother’s Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of May in United Kingdom and Ireland even though it is not related to the spirit of expressing love for moms.

ALSO READ | Mother’s Day: It’s never too late to be a mom!

In Greece, honouring motherhood has been linked to the Eastern Orthodox celebration of the presentation of Jesus Christ to the temple. The day is marked on February 2, according to the Julian calendar.

In most Arab countries, the celebrations of Mother’s Day are carried out on March 21, which is the Spring equinox. A few Catholic countries observe it on the Virgin Mary Day, and in Bolivia, Mother’s Day is the date of a battle in which women participated. Moreover, ex-communist countries celebrate International Women’s Day instead of Mother’s Day. In Russia, people still follow the custom or observe both the days as Mother’s Day.

No matter what day may have been adopted by your nation, sharing your sentiments does not need a specific day. Every day can be Mother’s Day!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd