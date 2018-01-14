Happy Makar Sankranti 2018: Wishes, images, greetings, cards, quotes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status

The festival will be celebrated on January 14 this year. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express) The festival will be celebrated on January 14 this year. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Considered as one of the most ancient Hindu festivals, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with abandon in different parts of India. The festival marks the onset of summer and an auspicious six months period for Hindus known as Uttaarayan. Dedicated to the sun god, the harvest festival celebrates the beginning of long days and is generally celebrated on the same date every year – January 14. It is marked by people taking holy dips in rivers and colourful kites adorning the sky.

On this auspicious day, send your near and dear ones a heartfelt message. Here are a few images, wishes and greeting that you can choose from.

*Hope the festival of Makar Sankranti

Brings you lots of happiness, bliss

And good times in your life.

*I wish you soar high just like the kites on Makar Sankranti. Happy Makar Sankranti!

*Makar Sankranti, the festival of the sun, is here

May it bring you wisdom and joy,

And light up your life

For the entire new year!

* As the sun starts northward journey.

He makes all the happiness of throughout this year.

I wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

* Wishing that the rising sun of Makar Sankranti fills your life with bright and happy moments.

* Sending my heartfelt wishes to you and your family for a happy and blessed Makar Sankranti!

*Hope you are blessed with good fortune and happiness on this Makar Sankranti and always!

* Sending you warm greetings on the happy occasion of Makar Sankranti. Have lots of fun on Makar Sankranti.

* The harvest festival is here. May you have a wonderful Makar Sankranti.

Aapko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar.

