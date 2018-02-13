Happy Maha Shivratri 2018: Wishes, Greetings, Lord Shiva Photos, Shivratri Images, Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Maha Shivratri 2018: This year the day will be celebrated on February 13-14. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) Maha Shivratri 2018: This year the day will be celebrated on February 13-14. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

Considered as one of the important Hindu festivals — Maha Shivaratri is celebrated with much aplomb by the devotees of Lord Shiva. The festival holds a lot of significance in the Hindu mythology and it is commonly believed that those who observe the day with sincerity and devotion are forgiven of all their sins. Maha Shivaratri, which literally means the ‘The Great Night of Shiva’ is celebrated in the dark fortnight or Krishna Paksha on the 13th day or the 14th night of Phalguna or Maagha month (that is February or March as per the English calendar). On this day devotees worship and offer sacrifices to Shivalingam as part of their prayers to the god. This year the day will be celebrated on February 13.

On Shivratri devotees observe fast and chant shlokas. They also pray to the gods to absolve them of all their sins. Devotees, traditionally offer milk, water, bel leaves (three leaves stalked in one) and fruits to the Shivalingam. Worshippers begin the day by a dip in the holy river of Ganga. On the ocassion of Maha Shivratri, wish your friends and family members.

* Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Maha Shivratri, 2018!

* May Lord Shiva guide you all your life. Happy Maha Shivratri, 2018!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2018! Happy Maha Shivratri 2018!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2018! Happy Maha Shivratri 2018!

* Sending you my warmest wishes this Maha Shivratri

* May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Maha Shivratri!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2018! Happy Maha Shivratri 2018!

Happy MahaShivratri 2018! Happy MahaShivratri 2018!

* May all your wishes come true and the blessings of the Shiva remain with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri!

* Wishing you good fortune and prosperity on Maha Shivratri.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2018! Happy Maha Shivratri 2018!

* May the blessings of Lord Shiva be showered on you this Maha Shivratri.

* May Shiva bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity.

Happy MahaShivratri 2018! Happy MahaShivratri 2018!

* May Shiva bless you with patience and a heart to see good in everything! Happy Maha Shivratri!

* May the blessings of Lord Shiva be with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2018! Happy Maha Shivratri 2018!

Happy Maha Shivratri 2018! Happy Maha Shivratri 2018!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd