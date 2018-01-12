Happy Lohri 2018: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes, Messages, Photos, SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook Statuses

Lohri! (Source: Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Lohri! (Source: Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

Lohri is celebrated among Sikhs and Hindus in Punjab every year in January. The festival marks the culmination of the longest winter night and it is said that the next day breaks into dawn with summer sunshine. On the night of Lohri, a bonfire is lit and friends and families come together to exchange pleasantries. Punjabi folklore dance to the beats of dhol and nagara.

According to Hindu mythology, it is said that the sun culminates its journey into the northern hemisphere and the days start getting longer. Lohri is also known as a winter harvest festival, as it is linked with the harvest of rabi crops. Farmers consider Lohri as the onslaught of the financial new year. Sugarcane products, jaggery (gur), gajak (sweet dish made of sesame seeds and ground nuts), sarson da saag (mustard leaves curry) with makki di roti (unleavened corn bread) are the food items eaten with utmost delight during the festival.

While you are busy preparing for the celebrations, don’t miss out on sending greetings to your loved ones. Can’t figure out what to say? Here are some messages, quotes and images that will convey your emotions for your family and friends.



*On this joyous night…

dance and make merry…

fill your heart with joy…

Happy Lohri!



*Hope you enjoy many moments of

happiness and be jolly

as you sing and dance

around the bonfire



*Happy Lohri to you!May this festival of lohri fill your life

with lots of energy and enthusiasm

and may it bring happiness and prosperity

to you and your loved ones

Happy Lohri!



*Wishing the bonfire of Lohri brightens your life with abundant joy.

Have a happy Lohri!



*Tan Mein Masti, Man Mein Umang,

Chalo Akaash Mein Dale Rang,

Ho Jayen Sab Sang-Sang,

Udaye Patang! Happy–Lohri!



